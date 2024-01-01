Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push notifications are clickable messages sent straight to your customers and potential customers’ website browsers by a website or a web app. Web Push notifications can be delivered to customers’ desktop or Android devices, even after the customer has left your site. You’re in good company. Subscribers has powered over millions of push campaigns with current users including everyone from side projects to the biggest names on the web. Here is what Subscribers can do for you: Set Your Notifications On Auto-Pilot: With 1,000 things to do between 9 to 5, you don’t have time to spare. We make it easy to send out your latest and most important marketing messages. You’ll find all the tools necessary to make sure your campaigns get sent on time, automatically, every time. Welcome Drip Series: Make your first impression count (and actually get read). Skip the long line of the email inbox with welcome messages sent straight to your subscribers’ desktop. Time these messages minutes, hours, or days apart. Our welcome drips are a great way to drive traffic to your best offers and increase your CTR. Segment Your Messaging: Don’t push the same generic message to every person on your list. Each subscriber has her own unique way of accessing your site and your services. Customize your offerings with geolocation, device, and browser level. Automation: You can automate as much or as little as you want. Schedule your push notifications as far in advance as you prefer so you can focus your time where it matters the most, even in the middle of your biggest marketing promotion yet. Track Your ROI From Subscribers: Seeing the exact ROI of a tool you’ve invested in is crucial to sticking to your budget and meeting your company’s financial goals. With revenue tracking, see the exact monetary value of each Subscriber you collect and each push notification you send. Custom Branding: Make Subscribers your own! No Subscribers logo on any of the plans plus you can add in your logo or an image to catch your user' eye and increase user engagement. Rich Push Notifications: Grab your subscribers’ attention and show off your shiny new product. Browser Support: Subscribers currently works on Chrome, Firefox, Safari desktop and Android mobile. VIP Support: No bots here! We have a team of real marketers ready to answer all of your marketing and technical needs!

