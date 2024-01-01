Softlead is the most important B2B player in the software ecosystem in Romania, helping companies to choose the right software solution, based on their Digital DNA. Launched as a B2B enterprise software marketplace, Softlead managed to help more than 15.000 companies to choose and implement the right software solution for their business. Every company is unique, Softlead transformed Softlead from a useful marketplace into a smart, easy, and intuitive tool that identifies your Digital DNA to help you take the best digital transformation decisions.

