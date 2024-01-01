Simpli5
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: simpli5.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Simpli5 trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
5 Dynamics isn’t just a one and done assessment; it is a common language that enables individuals to better understand themselves and those with which they work and interact. By recognizing the different perspectives each person brings to the table, friction points are minimized and productivity is accelerated. Our methodology opens the door to greater understanding and our Simpli5 platform enables continuous application in your day-to-day life. If you're looking for a tool that is directly applicable to the work at hand and can be integrated into the core of your company’s culture, 5 Dynamics is for you.
Danh mục:
Trang web: simpli5.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Simpli5 theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.