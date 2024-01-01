G&A Partners
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: gnapartners.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho G&A Partners trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company. As an HR outsourcing provider, G&A Partners gives you back the time you need to focus on your business. Our partnership doesn’t start with a sales pitch, it starts with discovering your unique business needs and crafting a customized, transparent solution. With certified HR experts, cutting-edge technology and a client-centric approach, we alleviate your HR burdens and help you build people strategies that put time back in your hands.
Danh mục:
Trang web: gnapartners.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với G&A Partners theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.