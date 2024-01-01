Lựa chọn thay thế - SafetyCulture
Canva
canva.com
Canva là một nền tảng thiết kế đồ họa cho phép người dùng tạo đồ họa, bài thuyết trình, áp phích, tài liệu và nội dung trực quan khác trên mạng xã hội. Người dùng có thể chọn từ nhiều mẫu được thiết kế chuyên nghiệp, chỉnh sửa thiết kế và tải ảnh của riêng họ lên thông qua giao diện kéo và thả. Nền ...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, trước đây là Google Data Studio, là một công cụ trực tuyến giúp chuyển đổi dữ liệu thành các báo cáo và trang tổng quan chứa thông tin có thể tùy chỉnh được Google giới thiệu vào ngày 15 tháng 3 năm 2016 như một phần của bộ Google Analytics 360 dành cho doanh nghiệp. Khai phá sức mạn...
Kittl
kittl.com
Tăng tốc quy trình làm việc của bạn bằng các công cụ thiết kế hỗ trợ AI của Kittl và có quyền truy cập tức thì vào vô số hình minh họa, phông chữ, ảnh, biểu tượng và họa tiết tuyệt đẹp.
Genially
genial.ly
Tự mình hoặc với nhóm của bạn tạo bản trình bày, đồ họa thông tin và nội dung ấn tượng khác.
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Khám phá khoa học nhanh hơn. Điều hướng nghiên cứu trực quan, tìm kiếm mạng trích dẫn và đồng bộ hóa nhóm. Nền tảng khám phá khoa học cuối cùng.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Trực quan hóa dữ liệu và kể chuyện đẹp mắt, dễ dàng
Grow
grow.com
Phần mềm thông minh kinh doanh giúp giải phóng những hiểu biết sâu sắc mà bạn rất cần để thúc đẩy tăng trưởng và chuyển đổi doanh nghiệp của mình.
Visme
visme.co
Tạo bản trình bày chuyên nghiệp, đồ họa thông tin tương tác, thiết kế đẹp và video hấp dẫn, tất cả ở một nơi. Bắt đầu sử dụng Visme ngay hôm nay.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram là một công cụ tạo biểu đồ và đồ họa thông tin dễ sử dụng. Tạo và chia sẻ đồ họa thông tin đẹp mắt, báo cáo trực tuyến và bản đồ tương tác. Làm của riêng bạn ở đây.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Nghiên cứu nhanh hơn với Rose. Loại bỏ hàng giờ lãng phí khi tìm kiếm, dọn dẹp, trực quan hóa và chuyển đổi dữ liệu bằng sức mạnh của AI.
Venngage
venngage.com
Tham gia cùng hơn 5 triệu chuyên gia coi Venngage là nhà sản xuất đồ họa thông tin được lựa chọn. Chọn từ hơn 10000 mẫu chuyên nghiệp dành cho doanh nghiệp.
Databox
databox.com
Nền tảng Phân tích doanh nghiệp được xây dựng để giúp bạn hiểu điều gì đang xảy ra với doanh nghiệp của mình. KPI từ dịch vụ đám mây, bảng tính, cơ sở dữ liệu ở một nơi.
Grist
getgrist.com
Thế giới xứng đáng có một công cụ tốt hơn bảng tính. Kết hợp tính linh hoạt của bảng tính với sự mạnh mẽ của cơ sở dữ liệu để sắp xếp dữ liệu theo cách của bạn.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Tìm kiếm doanh nghiệp, khả năng quan sát và bảo mật cho đám mây. Nhanh chóng và dễ dàng tìm thấy thông tin, hiểu biết sâu sắc và bảo vệ khoản đầu tư công nghệ của bạn cho dù bạn chạy trên Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure hay Google Cloud.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
Với Cluvio, bạn có thể chạy các truy vấn SQL đối với cơ sở dữ liệu của mình và trực quan hóa kết quả dưới dạng bảng thông tin tương tác đẹp mắt có thể dễ dàng chia sẻ với nhóm của bạn. Cluvio hỗ trợ tất cả các cơ sở dữ liệu SQL chính như Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Khám phá những hiểu biết sâu sắc về dữ liệu của bạn bằng phần mềm phân tích dữ liệu định tính tốt nhất. NVivo giúp bạn khám phá nhiều hơn từ dữ liệu phương pháp định tính và phương pháp hỗn hợp của mình. Khám phá những hiểu biết sâu sắc hơn và đưa ra những phát hiện rõ ràng, có thể bảo vệ được hỗ t...
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Dễ dàng tạo các bảng thông tin có thể chia sẻ giúp dữ liệu, số liệu và KPI kinh doanh chính trở nên rõ ràng và dễ hiểu.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
Bảng điều khiển SEO, PPC, mạng xã hội, email, đánh giá và theo dõi cuộc gọi
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph là công cụ báo cáo trực quan nhất để phân tích tiếp thị và báo cáo trên mạng xã hội. Bắt đầu dùng thử miễn phí ngay bây giờ! Không cần CC.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. là một công ty phần mềm ứng dụng thông minh kinh doanh dựa trên đám mây tự phục vụ có trụ sở tại Los Angeles, California. Công ty được biết đến với việc tạo ra ứng dụng bảng thông tin kinh doanh, được thiết kế để phân tích, chuyển đổi và báo cáo dữ liệu từ các nguồn thông tin kinh doanh t...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin là trình tạo công cụ nội bộ không cần mã. Giao diện kéo và thả đơn giản cho phép mọi người tạo các công cụ họ cần để quản lý hoạt động hàng ngày, như theo dõi đơn hàng, giải quyết vấn đề và giám sát thanh toán.
Reportei
reportei.com
Tạo Báo cáo và Trang tổng quan về tiếp thị kỹ thuật số và truyền thông xã hội chỉ trong 3 giây. Xem tất cả các chỉ báo chính của bạn từ Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console...
Reportz
reportz.io
Công cụ báo cáo được thiết kế để giúp bạn tiết kiệm thời gian và tiền bạc cho các nhiệm vụ báo cáo định kỳ tốn nhiều công sức thông qua việc sử dụng trang tổng quan tương tác.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle là bộ phân tích tiếp thị được thiết kế để trao quyền cho các nhà quản lý tiếp thị và đại lý tiếp thị. Nó giúp các công ty trực quan hóa dữ liệu phân tích tiếp thị phức tạp và đưa ra quyết định sáng suốt, dựa trên dữ liệu. Bộ phần mềm này cung cấp một bộ tính năng dành cho phân tích quảng cáo ...
DashThis
dashthis.com
Cách đơn giản để tự động hóa các báo cáo tiếp thị của bạn! Nhận báo cáo tiếp thị, phân tích, SEM & SEO tự động đẹp mắt chỉ trong vài giây. Bắt đầu dùng thử miễn phí và xem!
Plecto
plecto.com
Việc nâng cao hiệu suất của nhóm bạn bắt đầu từ đây. Plecto là nền tảng hiệu suất kinh doanh hoàn chỉnh duy nhất kết hợp các công cụ huấn luyện, trò chơi và trực quan hóa KPI theo thời gian thực trong một giải pháp mạnh mẽ, duy nhất.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
Tổng quan và ví dụ về Biểu đồ dòng thời gian. Lập kế hoạch và lập kế hoạch dự án hiệu quả với các mốc thời gian ấn tượng chỉ với vài cú nhấp chuột. Tạo biểu đồ, đồ họa thông tin và trực quan hóa doanh nghiệp chất lượng cao miễn phí chỉ trong vài giây. Tạo các mốc thời gian, biểu đồ, bản đồ cho bài t...
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Chuyển đổi dữ liệu, báo cáo và cộng tác nhằm thúc đẩy hiệu quả, hành động và trách nhiệm giải trình.
Lumalytics
lumalytics.com
Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL là sự phát triển của các trình soạn thảo SQL cũ như DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. Chúng tôi cung cấp trình soạn thảo SQL hiện đại, đẹp mắt cho các nhóm tập trung vào dữ liệu muốn tiết kiệm thời gian, cải thiện độ chính xác của dữ liệu, tuyển dụng nhân viên mới nhanh hơn và nhanh chóng cung cấp ...
Discern
discern.io
Các công ty B2B tận dụng nhiều nền tảng công nghệ giống nhau và muốn theo dõi các số liệu giống nhau... vậy tại sao các bản dựng thông minh kinh doanh lại được tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn? Điều này có nghĩa là lãng phí hàng triệu đô la vào công cụ và số lượng nhân viên bổ sung cũng như vài tháng hoặc nhiều ...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (trước đây là Cumul.io) là một nền tảng phân tích nhúng, được xây dựng có mục đích dành cho các công ty SaaS. Nó làm cho dữ liệu phức tạp trở nên sống động với bảng thông tin đẹp, dễ sử dụng, được nhúng liền mạch trong bất kỳ nền tảng web hoặc SaaS nào. Với Luzmo, nhóm sản phẩm có thể bổ sung ...