Lựa chọn thay thế - RocketLink
Short.io
short.io
Short.io là công cụ rút ngắn URL nhãn trắng giúp tạo liên kết ngắn trên các miền có thương hiệu. Rút ngắn, tùy chỉnh và chia sẻ URL có thương hiệu với khán giả của bạn.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops là một nền tảng tiếp thị lan truyền và giới thiệu để khởi động các cuộc thi xếp hạng, rút thăm trúng thưởng, các chương trình giới thiệu và trước khi ra mắt.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Hợp tác với ShareASale để trở thành một phần của mạng lưới tiếp thị liên kết đáng tin cậy của chúng tôi. Mạng lưới của chúng tôi cung cấp các giải pháp tiếp thị cho các đối tác của chúng tôi.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer là cách rẻ hơn, nhanh nhất và dễ dàng nhất để khám phá những gì đang thực sự diễn ra trực tuyến.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter cung cấp trải nghiệm viết rõ ràng và đơn giản cho những người không tìm kiếm các tính năng hoặc báo cáo nâng cao dành cho doanh nghiệp.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Thị trường tên thương hiệu ban đầu với hơn 100.000 tên doanh nghiệp được chuyên gia tuyển chọn để bạn lựa chọn. Nhận tên miền .com và logo phù hợp cũng như lời khuyên về thương hiệu miễn phí từ nhóm của chúng tôi.
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com tích hợp với các nền tảng tự động hóa tiếp thị hàng đầu thế giới để tối đa hóa mức tăng lượng khán giả, lấy lại doanh thu từ giỏ hàng bị bỏ qua và thu hút lại những khán giả đã mất hiệu lực thông qua các hệ thống tích hợp dữ liệu hàng đầu trong ngành. Tối đa hóa doanh thu chưa được kha...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Tăng lưu lượng duy trì và lợi nhuận bằng công nghệ GPT-3