Refive empowers retailers to easily collect in-store customer data, to increase engagement and to boost customer retention via smart digital receipts. Retail Operations, Marketing and E-commerce teams use refive as a platform to capture customer data, collect real-time feedback, deliver personalized offers, run a loyalty program and connect offline purchase data to customer profiles. Refive integrates with existing POS systems to issue sustainable digital receipts, which are legally compliant with local and international regulations. In order to receive their receipts, customers only need a smartphone - no email address, no additional hardware, no app download is required.

Danh mục:

Business
Lead Capture Software

Trang web: refive.io

