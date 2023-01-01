Pickcel
Pickcel's cloud-based digital signage software compresses the laborious cycle of designing, publishing, republishing, and monitoring content for signage displays by unifying all the tools necessary for each step into one single platform. Make instant campus-wide announcements or create incredible digital experiences to boost sales at your retail store. Our software brings value to businesses in all domains: retail, manufacturing, education, healthcare, hospitality, etc. With 60+ apps and platform integrations, and 100+ content templates, you are the master of your own communication design. Pickcel is SOC2 certified, meaning we comply with the highest security and privacy regulations. Through integrations, we can bring any real-time data on to your screens such as KPI trackers, BI dashboards, live traffic updates, etc. We understand that your business needs maybe unique and therefore we have brought in the expertise to customize our platform and design tailor-made solutions that mitigate your pain points. Pickcel's interactive solutions help you tie the role of digital signage directly to business operations such as visitor management, queue management, self-check-ins and check-outs.
