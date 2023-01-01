WebCatalog

Screenly

Screenly

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog? Tải WebCatalog.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: screenly.io

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Screenly trên WebCatalog cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Screenly offers a comprehensive solution for managing digital signage at scale. With both hardware and software, it allows users to easily update, schedule, and monitor content across multiple screens. Simply connect a digital signage player to your screen, upload various types of content like images, videos, and live web pages, and manage it all remotely. For developers, Screenly offers not only an API and CLI, but also a complete screen run time environment for screens through Edge Apps

Trang web: screenly.io

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Screenly theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Yodeck

Yodeck

yodeck.com

Opti Signs

Opti Signs

optisigns.com

Fugo

Fugo

fugo.ai

Screenfluence

Screenfluence

screenfluence.com

Liqvid

Liqvid

liqvid.io

embed signage

embed signage

embedsignage.com

UPshow

UPshow

upshow.tv

Spectrio

Spectrio

spectrio.com

Microsoft Family Safety

Microsoft Family Safety

microsoft.com

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

Apploi

Apploi

apploi.com

CoMaker.ai

CoMaker.ai

comaker.ai

Sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.