WebCatalog

Movable Ink

Movable Ink

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: movableink.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Movable Ink trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Movable Ink scales personalization by transforming data to automatically generate the most relevant and up-to-date personalized creative content for each customer at every touchpoint. The platform works with the delivery technologies marketers use today to send their customers communications and eliminates cumbersome manual work processes. Marketers can personalize the images in email and mobile marketing messages, without code, through real-time data access and decisioning. The creative and logic for content modules can be reused across channels and campaigns, and result in infinite creative variations. The world’s most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance, while simultaneously simplifying workflow and enabling marketing flexibility. Movable Ink is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine’s “Best Workplaces” (2022, 2021, 2020, & 2019) and Built In NYC’s “Best Places to Work” (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, & 2018), as well as Inc. 5000, Crain's Fast 50, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. Movable Ink was also named a winner of AdWeek’s Best of Tech Partner Awards for Marketing Cloud/Automation (2020 & 2019). Headquartered in New York City, Movable Ink and its more than 550 employees serve its global client base from operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Learn more about us at movableink.com.

Danh mục:

Productivity
Phần mềm cá nhân hóa
Công cụ cá nhân hóa

Trang web: movableink.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Movable Ink theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Amplitude

Amplitude

amplitude.com

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Conductor

Conductor

conductor.com

MSIGHTS

MSIGHTS

msights.com

Re4m

Re4m

re4m.io

Albertsons

Albertsons

albertsons.com

MANGA Plus

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

Lytho

Lytho

lytho.com

Mutiny

Mutiny

mutinyhq.com

Revision Village

Revision Village

revisionvillage.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Asiana Airlines

Asiana Airlines

flyasiana.com

Fabl

Fabl

fabl.co

NEETprep

NEETprep

neetprep.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.