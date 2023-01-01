MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all your event information, planning and documents. Booking widget – With our booking widget on your website you're available for event requests 24/7 and the client can put together the event she's looking for. And once it's in your inbox, it's a matter of minutes before your (digital) proposal is ready. Invoicing – MICE allows you to send an invoice for an event in just a few clicks, looking just the way you want and making invoicing a breeze. It's built especially for events and hospitality, with native support for multiple VAT rates per product. Messages – MICE keeps track of all communication between you and your client or colleagues, making sure you can be confident that the event is organised just the way it should be. CRM – MICE isn't just planning software. It's top sales software too, and it provides all the features you require of a modern CRM, specifically tailored to the needs of event professionals.

Danh mục :

Trang web: miceoperations.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với MICE Operations theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.