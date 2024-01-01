WebCatalog

ITreview software is for research and advice on IT products. It provides Japanese IT professionals with a centralized platform to perform SaaS product reviews. The software aims to promote decision-making by providing tools that facilitate the automatic creation of product comparison tables. These tables use AI technology that performs product diagnoses to propose alternatives to users. It also provides users with tools for customer management, collaboration, network security, and operation management. It aims to promote optimized utilization of company resources through cost-efficient strategies. Managers can use these tools to streamline and optimize in-house workflow systems.

