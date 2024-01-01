WebCatalog

influData

influData

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: infludata.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho influData trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already proven itself in over 5,000 campaigns and is suitable for agencies, brands and companies, regardless of size. In our AI-powered search you can choose from over 50 search and filter criteria for Creators, Audiences and Content. influData provides valuable insights into an influencer’s potential for advertising campaigns, based on engagement, smart media value, follower growth, and much more, delivers precise follower insights, and distinguishes real followers from fakes. In addition to tracking and reporting campaigns and individual creators, the comprehensive campaign management offers, among other things, customizable dashboards, semantic and community analyses, ensuring your campaign truly resonates authentically with the target audience, and provides shitstorm warnings based on these analyses. Further audience insights as well as brand growth & competitor tracking are also included. The tool’s effectiveness is evident through numerous satisfied clients, including esteemed brands like Kia, Purelei, Teufel, L'Osteria, OBI, Deichmann, Gymondo, Beiersdorf, Sky, Villeroy & Boch, Babor, MotelOne, Jägermeister, Flaconi, and Henkel.

Danh mục:

Business
Nền tảng tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng

Trang web: infludata.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với influData theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Impact

Impact

impact.com

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

App Science

App Science

dashboard.appscience.inc

Omeda

Omeda

omeda.com

Heepsy

Heepsy

heepsy.com

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Creable

Creable

creable.com

Amplify

Amplify

amplify.link

InfluencerMarketing.Ai

InfluencerMarketing.Ai

influencermarketing.ai

MakeShorts

MakeShorts

makeshorts.ai

Captiv8

Captiv8

captiv8.io

Swilty

Swilty

swilty.com

NeoReach

NeoReach

neoreach.com

MightyScout

MightyScout

mightyscout.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.