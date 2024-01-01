WebCatalog

IDC

IDC

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: idc.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho IDC trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

IDC is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. IDC helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and business strategy. More than 1,300 IDC analysts provide global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries worldwide. For more than 50 years IDC has provided strategic insights to help our clients achieve their key business objectives. IDC’s Insights businesses provide industry-focused advice for IT buyers in the Financial, Government, Health, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy verticals. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading technology media, research, and events company.

Danh mục:

Business
Dịch vụ nghiên cứu công nghệ

Trang web: idc.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với IDC theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

G2

G2

g2.com

SparkToro

SparkToro

sparktoro.com

Constellation Research

Constellation Research

constellationr.com

Clarivate

Clarivate

clarivate.com

CarrierSource

CarrierSource

carriersource.io

Appwiki

Appwiki

appwiki.nl

SaaS Invaders

SaaS Invaders

saasinvaders.com

TechJockey

TechJockey

techjockey.com

TradeWheel.com

TradeWheel.com

tradewheel.com

Experts Exchange

Experts Exchange

go.experts-exchange.com

GigaOM

GigaOM

gigaom.com

Olive

Olive

olive.app

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.