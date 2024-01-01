Gigaom helps today's business person make sense of the enormous technological changes that are sweeping our world. Gigaom does this through webinars, analysis and industry-leading research. More than 2 million monthly unique readers turn to Gigaom to better understand major technology disruptions and the new business opportunities they are creating. GigaOm democratizes access to strategic, engineering-led technology research. Gigaom enables businesses to innovate at the speed of the market by helping them to grasp new technologies, upskill teams, and provide strategic sales training and advisory services to navigate opportunities and challenges. The GigaOm e-learning platform changes the game by unlocking deep technical insight and making upskilling teams accessible to all.

Danh mục :

Trang web: gigaom.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với GigaOM theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.