Groupize is the solution of choice for modern meetings management. With an easy-to-use, comprehensive platform designed for groups, meetings and events of all sizes, Groupize unifies travel, spend, and compliance while delivering an amazing experience for planners and attendees. Supporting meetings of all sizes, Groupize centralizes planning and organization, travel logistics, spend management, and duty of care in one convenient platform that's easy for anyone to use. Whether conferences, sales offsites, small company meetings, training & onboarding retreats, recruiting and guest travel, or projects and crew travel, Groupize covers a wide range of use cases so companies can consolidate their meetings management in one place. From sourcing to attendee management and registration to duty of care tracking to integrated travel booking, the cloud-based platform automates and streamlines the logistics of corporate meeting and event planning, saving teams time to focus on what matters most. With simple SaaS-based pricing, customizable plans, and centralized spend visibility, Groupize helps companies stop overspending on meetings, driving both cost savings and resource optimization for overburdened teams. For meeting attendees, Groupize delivers a modern, consumer-friendly app that makes it easy to register, book travel, and engage in their event, driving better participation. Seamless two-way integration with Concur Travel and Expense ensures clients capture their travel program savings, administer policy, and automate spend tracking holistically.

groupize.com

