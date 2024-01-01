The highest quality news clips at the lowest price in the industry. Grabien offers a full suite of tools for hosts and producers (TV, radio, podcasts), corporations, PR firms and media personalities, and just hard-core news junkies. Wherever you are in the news ecosystem, we have tools that will make your life easier! Specifically Grabien can ... -- Help you pull news clips from virtually any source (TV/radio/podcasts/online) -- Order clips on a piecemeal basis in up to 1080 HD with lossless audio -- Embed news clips in a monetized player -- Monitor simultaneous news broadcasts in real time -- Search & generate reports, as well as clips, from vast databases of news content -- Create news alerts so you're notified whenever a keyword is mentioned in the news industry -- Purchase licensed news and stock photographs -- Create animated GIFs from any online video -- And much, much more

