Lựa chọn thay thế - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) là một công ty con của Amazon cung cấp nền tảng điện toán đám mây và API theo yêu cầu cho các cá nhân, công ty và chính phủ trên cơ sở trả tiền theo mức sử dụng. Các dịch vụ web điện toán đám mây này cung cấp nhiều cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật trừu tượng cơ bản cũng như các khối ...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude là trợ lý AI thế hệ tiếp theo cho các nhiệm vụ của bạn, bất kể quy mô.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud là một trong những công ty điện toán đám mây lớn nhất thế giới, cung cấp các dịch vụ điện toán đám mây có thể mở rộng, an toàn và đáng tin cậy trên toàn cầu để tăng tốc quá trình số hóa được hỗ trợ bởi các sản phẩm và giải pháp đám mây toàn diện.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
Chỉ với vài chục hình ảnh ví dụ, bạn có thể đào tạo một mô hình thị giác máy tính hiện đại, hoạt động được trong vòng chưa đầy 24 giờ
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Máy tạo giấc mơ sâu. Khám phá những gì mạng nơ ron tích chập có thể tạo ra bằng cách xử lý quá mức một hình ảnh và nâng cao các tính năng.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Tìm bất kỳ ai trực tuyến với công cụ tìm kiếm nhận dạng khuôn mặt FaceCheck.ID. Tìm kiếm mọi người bằng ảnh và xác minh rằng bạn đang nói chuyện với người mà họ cho là.
npm
npmjs.com
npm là trình quản lý gói cho ngôn ngữ lập trình JavaScript được duy trì bởi npm, Inc. npm là trình quản lý gói mặc định cho môi trường thời gian chạy JavaScript Node.js. Nó bao gồm một máy khách dòng lệnh, còn được gọi là npm, và một cơ sở dữ liệu trực tuyến về các gói riêng tư và công khai trả phí,...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Công cụ chú thích đơn giản và nhanh chóng để mở rộng quy mô các dự án học máy của bạn.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai là nền tảng sản xuất thị giác máy tính, LLM và Full Stack AI hàng đầu để mô hình hóa dữ liệu hình ảnh, video, văn bản và âm thanh phi cấu trúc.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
Sức mạnh của video, được đơn giản hóa cho bạn, nhóm, người sáng tạo, hội nghị, khóa học tiếp thị. Nền tảng video tất cả trong một cho tương lai của web.
V7
v7labs.com
Cơ sở hạ tầng đầy đủ cho dữ liệu đào tạo doanh nghiệp bao gồm ghi nhãn, quy trình làm việc, bộ dữ liệu và con người trong vòng lặp.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Xây dựng, tinh chỉnh, lặp lại và quản lý các mô hình AI của bạn nhanh hơn với dữ liệu đào tạo chất lượng cao nhất.
Syte
syte.ai
Phát hiện nó. Mua sắm nó. Thúc đẩy hiệu suất Thương mại điện tử với trải nghiệm tìm kiếm trực quan kết nối người mua hàng với sản phẩm họ yêu thích.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai là một nền tảng dựa trên web có thể được sử dụng để gắn nhãn hình ảnh và phát triển các ứng dụng nhận dạng hình ảnh dựa trên AI. Nó có hai mục tiêu chính: thứ nhất là làm cho tác vụ chú thích hình ảnh trở nên thuận tiện và hiệu quả nhất có thể, ngay cả đối với các dự án lớn có nhiều ng...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Nền tảng ghi nhãn đa cảm biến cho robot và lái xe tự động. Segments.ai là nền tảng ghi nhãn dữ liệu nhanh chóng và chính xác để chú thích dữ liệu đa cảm biến. Bạn có thể lấy nhãn phân đoạn, nhãn vectơ, v.v. thông qua giao diện gắn nhãn trực quan cho hình ảnh, video và đám mây điểm 3D (lidar và RGBD)...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI đang thúc đẩy việc áp dụng GenAI tại Doanh nghiệp. Chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars và các nhà đầu tư đáng chú ý khác TuneChat: Ứng dụng trò chuyện của chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi các mô hình nguồn mở TuneStudio: Sân chơi của chúng...
Encord
encord.com
Tất cả công cụ bạn cần để xây dựng mô hình tốt hơn, nhanh hơn Encord là nền tảng dữ liệu hàng đầu dành cho các nhóm thị giác máy tính nâng cao: Hợp lý hóa quy trình ghi nhãn và RLHF, quan sát và đánh giá các mô hình cũng như quản lý & sắp xếp dữ liệu để đưa AI sản xuất nhanh hơn.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Các giải pháp thị giác máy tính của Chooch giúp doanh nghiệp tự động hóa việc xem xét trực quan dữ liệu video và hình ảnh của họ để phát hiện và hiểu tầm quan trọng của các yếu tố hình ảnh có nhiều sắc thái nhất — tất cả đều diễn ra trong thời gian thực nhằm cung cấp thông tin chi tiết hữu ích nhằm ...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Cuối cùng, một giải pháp dành cho doanh nghiệp Với hướng dẫn thương hiệu toàn diện và khả năng tùy chỉnh AI của Mark AI, chúng tôi cung cấp giải pháp cấp doanh nghiệp cho phép bạn định hình nhận dạng và thông điệp của AI để đáp ứng nhu cầu của doanh nghiệp.