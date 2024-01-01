Forge makes procurement software for hardware companies. Trillions of dollars of purchases at companies like SpaceX, Tesla, and Anduril are managed across spreadsheets, emails, and meetings - we automate this. Emir and Haris are brothers with backgrounds in both software and hardware engineering. While developing rocket engines, Emir saw firsthand how poor procurement operations caused weeks to months of delay, bottlenecking the pace of development.

Trang web: forgehq.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Forge theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.