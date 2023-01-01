Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed profiles and personalized social media content - reach relevant audiences, engage attendees with custom social media content for speakers, sponsors and exhibitors While having simple and clear pricing with no hidden fees that will allow you to focus on organizing your event without worrying about hidden costs

Danh mục :

Trang web: edenkit.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Edenkit theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.