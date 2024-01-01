WebCatalog

Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creates a new interactive digital marketing channel that increases transparency, accelerates sales and deepens brand engagement while allowing companies to capture valuable customer data. Digiphy was founded by Sarah Ellenbogen who spent 15 years at Google on the frontier of digital advertising, Chris Scott who has two decades of experience leading high performing product and creative teams at fast-growing tech start-ups, Heida Helgadottir a tech and food entrepreneur, and Oliver Luckett a digital marketing and social media thought leader. Digiphy participated in Techstars Farm to Fork accelerator program and was named a 2022 finalist for Fast Company World Changing Ideas.

Business
