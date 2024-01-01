Lựa chọn thay thế - Databricks
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Được các nhà khoa học dữ liệu yêu thích, được quản lý bởi CNTT. Giải pháp tất cả trong một của bạn dành cho Khoa học dữ liệu & Phát triển, triển khai và đường ống dữ liệu trên đám mây.
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics đóng vai trò là người đồng hành đáng tin cậy của bạn trong hoạt động kinh doanh với mục đích giúp bạn thông minh hơn, nhanh hơn và tự tin hơn trong các quyết định dựa trên dữ liệu của mình. IBM Cognos Analytics cung cấp cho mọi người dùng — dù là nhà khoa học dữ liệu, nhà phân t...