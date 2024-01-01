Lựa chọn thay thế - Cision
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Khám phá cách Meltwater giúp các nhóm PR và tiếp thị giám sát mức độ đưa tin trên các phương tiện truyền thông trên cả tin tức và mạng xã hội, đồng thời nâng cao khả năng quản lý thương hiệu.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Dịch vụ giám sát phương tiện truyền thông tốt nhất dành cho TV, Radio, Tin tức, Podcast và Mạng xã hội cũng như cơ sở dữ liệu liên hệ truyền thông chính xác nhất trong ngành.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (trước đây là MediaMiser) là nhà cung cấp phần mềm giám sát và phân tích truyền thông cũng như các dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp dành cho các chuyên gia tiếp thị và quan hệ công chúng. Agility PR Solutions sử dụng công nghệ độc quyền để giám sát, tổng hợp, phân tích và chia sẻ nội dung ...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Tìm nội dung hoạt động tốt nhất. Cộng tác với những người có ảnh hưởng quan trọng. Sử dụng thông tin chi tiết về nội dung của chúng tôi để tạo ý tưởng, tạo nội dung có hiệu suất cao, theo dõi hiệu suất của bạn và xác định những người có ảnh hưởng. BuzzSumo hỗ trợ chiến lược của hơn 500 nghìn nhà t...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream là phần mềm dựa trên web giúp các nhà tiếp thị giỏi nhất thế giới quảng bá sản phẩm, dịch vụ và nội dung của họ để xây dựng liên kết, tiếng vang và thương hiệu.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly là nền tảng kể chuyện giúp các tổ chức xuất bản, phân phối và sở hữu câu chuyện của họ với mục tiêu thu hút người hâm mộ.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Sử dụng Muck Rack để tìm nhà báo, thu hút báo chí cho câu chuyện của bạn, theo dõi tin tức và báo cáo về tác động của hoạt động PR của bạn. Các nhà báo có thể xây dựng danh mục đầu tư và tăng tốc sự nghiệp của họ.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Nền tảng tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng hàng đầu Octoly giúp các thương hiệu tăng khả năng hiển thị, xây dựng niềm tin và tăng doanh số bán hàng bằng cách kết nối những người có ảnh hưởng vi mô và người tiêu dùng trên quy mô lớn. Các thương hiệu tận dụng cộng đồng được tuyển chọn của chúng tôi để tạo các bà...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ sẽ biến đổi mối quan hệ truyền thông của bạn. Ở một nơi, bạn có thể xây dựng danh sách phương tiện truyền thông, phân phát thông cáo báo chí, giới thiệu câu chuyện của mình và đọc báo cáo thông cáo báo chí. Nó giúp việc chia sẻ tin tức của bạn ngay lập tức và không gặp rắc rối.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Tự động thu thập và báo cáo tin tức truyền thông. PeakMetrics trích xuất thông tin chi tiết và tạo dữ liệu hữu ích từ hàng triệu bộ dữ liệu truyền thông đa kênh, không có cấu trúc trong thời gian thực.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Đám mây sự kiện được thông báo cung cấp công nghệ sự kiện toàn diện nhất thế giới và các dịch vụ liên quan để hỗ trợ việc tạo và quản lý sự kiện. Quản lý toàn bộ vòng đời sự kiện của bạn, bất kể vị trí, định dạng, quy mô hay thời lượng - từ các phiên đơn lẻ đến trải nghiệm liên tục. Thông báo cho ph...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger by Sprout Social đã cách mạng hóa ngành tiếp thị truyền thông xã hội cho một số thương hiệu và đại lý lớn nhất hiện nay, bao gồm Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline và Dolce & Gabbana. Nền tảng trí tuệ xã hội dựa trên dữ liệu cho phép các nh...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Tìm người có ảnh hưởng trong vài giây. Truy cập ngay vào những người có ảnh hưởng trên Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok và Twitch theo vị trí và danh mục. Phân tích khán giả của họ và liên hệ với họ.
PressRush
pressrush.com
Tăng sức mạnh cho các chiến dịch PR của bạn với PressRush Cơ sở dữ liệu liên hệ truyền thông, danh sách phương tiện truyền thông và tìm kiếm nhà báo cho quan hệ công chúng
Postaga
postaga.com
Tạo thêm khách hàng tiềm năng, xây dựng mối quan hệ và nhận liên kết ngược với nền tảng tiếp cận bán hàng và email hiệu quả, dễ dàng, dễ dàng.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Khám phá tác động của PR trực tuyến! Theo dõi những gì đang được nói về thương hiệu của bạn, tạo câu chuyện, xác định và thu hút khán giả cũng như phân tích kết quả.