Creating appealing & converting popups is no easy job, but with Adoric it is. You can easily detect your audience's behavior and achieve more conversions. - Show the right message at the right time Adoric algorithm enables you to show specific messages based on your users' behavior. - Personalize messages to your audience Adoric’s algorithm enables you to show specific messages based on your user's persona. Our technology offers tons of options to personalize your messages to your visitors. - Design has never been this easy! Our app will amaze you. Adoric’s editor enables you to drag and drop images, add and edit elements to create beautiful messages. - Connect to your email provider with a click! Get out of the box and into your mailing list. Experience the simplicity of integrating your new leads with your email provider. - Get important stats that actually matter. Adoric’s advanced technology provides optimized reports, real-time analytics and tools to track your campaign goals. Free sign-up today | start with our freemuiem plan!

Danh mục:

Business
Lead Capture Software

Trang web: adoric.com

