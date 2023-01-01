Альтернативи - Yotpo
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye — це комплексна платформа для клієнтів. Понад 60 000 компаній різного розміру щодня використовують BirdEye, щоб їх можна було знайти в Інтернеті за допомогою оглядів, клієнти обирали за допомогою текстових повідомлень і були найкращою компанією за допомогою інструментів для опитування та ана...
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Найпростіший спосіб отримати більше відгуків і створити свою репутацію. Створюйте ажіотаж у соціальних мережах, покращуйте свій SEO та збільшуйте продажі.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence — це платформа голосового зв’язку клієнтів, яка автоматизує соціальні докази для команд GTM, генеруючи перевірені тематичні дослідження, відгуки та статистичні дані за лічені хвилини. Використовуючи опитування та огляди сторонніх розробників, UserEvidence постійно фіксує відгуки протяго...