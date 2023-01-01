Альтернативи - Yotpo

WebCatalog

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye — це комплексна платформа для клієнтів. Понад 60 000 компаній різного розміру щодня використовують BirdEye, щоб їх можна було знайти в Інтернеті за допомогою оглядів, клієнти обирали за допомогою текстових повідомлень і були найкращою компанією за допомогою інструментів для опитування та ана...

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Найпростіший спосіб отримати більше відгуків і створити свою репутацію. Створюйте ажіотаж у соціальних мережах, покращуйте свій SEO та збільшуйте продажі.

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...

Mention Me

Mention Me

mention-me.com

More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...

UserEvidence

UserEvidence

userevidence.com

UserEvidence — це платформа голосового зв’язку клієнтів, яка автоматизує соціальні докази для команд GTM, генеруючи перевірені тематичні дослідження, відгуки та статистичні дані за лічені хвилини. Використовуючи опитування та огляди сторонніх розробників, UserEvidence постійно фіксує відгуки протяго...

