Альтернативи - SiteVibes
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, вкл. — це американська компанія, яка розробляє хмарне програмне забезпечення зі штаб-квартирою в Сан-Франциско, Каліфорнія. Він надає (CRM) послуги з управління взаємовідносинами з клієнтами, а також продає додатковий набір корпоративних програм, орієнтованих на обслуговування клієнт...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. — американська компанія, що надає фінансові послуги, агрегатор торговельних послуг і мобільних платежів, розташована в Сан-Франциско, Каліфорнія. Компанія продає платіжні продукти програмного та апаратного забезпечення та розширила свою діяльність у сфері послуг для малого бізнесу. Комп...
Talkable
talkable.com
Чудові програми реферального маркетингу ✅ для онлайн-магазинів, місцевого бізнесу та послуг b2b. Програма лояльності для маркетингу, що розвивається. Легко запускати, тестувати та оптимізувати! Нагороджуйте своїх клієнтів!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars — це комплексна платіжна та маркетингова платформа, яка поєднує прості у використанні технології, настроювані винагороди та рекламні акції та автоматизацію.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo — це маркетингова платформа електронної комерції з найсучаснішими рішеннями для відгуків клієнтів, візуального маркетингу, лояльності, рефералів і SMS-маркетингу. Дізнайтеся більше про те, як ваш бренд може стимулювати зростання за допомогою Yotpo тут.
Smile.io
smile.io
Перетворіть нових клієнтів на постійних за допомогою найнадійнішого у світі додатка лояльності. Понад 125 мільйонів покупців заробляють бали за допомогою Smile. Дайте людям те, що вони люблять.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Бренди, що швидко розвиваються, можуть отримати більше від кожного клієнта з Friendbuy. Завдяки найкращій у своєму класі реферальній програмі та програмі лояльності бренди можуть досягти принаймні 5–10% продажів через рефералів із учетверо вищою загальною цінністю. Friendbuy співпрацює з такими брен...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador дає змогу маркетологам збільшувати кількість клієнтів, рефералів і доходів, використовуючи передачу інформації з вуст в уста. Їх програмне забезпечення, зручне для маркетологів, спрощує реферальний маркетинг, автоматизуючи процес реєстрації, відстеження, винагороди та керування вашими клі...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Відносини, які виходять за рамки балів і винагород. Дозвольте наявним клієнтам розвивати ваш бізнес за вас. як? Використовуйте LoyaltyLion, щоб створити програму лояльності, яка виходить за рамки балів і винагород, сприяючи збільшенню життєвої цінності клієнта та рентабельному залученню через кращі...
Stamped
stamped.io
Використовуйте для свого магазину електронної комерції можливості оглядів продуктів і винагород клієнтів. Найпростіший спосіб збільшити продажі та утримати клієнтів.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala — це більше, ніж просто платформа для лояльності та відгуків. Це повний пакет для утримання клієнтів, який поєднує програми лояльності, відгуки клієнтів та інноваційну систему рекомендацій. Глибоко залучайте клієнтів, заохочуйте повторний бізнес і без зусиль розширюйте свою клієнтську баз...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io — це ідеальне рішення, яке дозволяє брендам електронної комерції розвивати свій бізнес шляхом створення персоналізованої програми лояльності та рекомендацій. За допомогою цього перспективного інструменту клієнти можуть заробляти бали за виконання дій, як-от розміщення замовлення, які по...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Комплексна, гнучка та масштабована платформа Loyalty Experience Platform™ від Annex Cloud дає змогу глобальним підприємствам отримувати та діяти на основі нульових і власних даних, щоб безперешкодно залучати, визнавати, винагороджувати та додавати цінність на всьому шляху клієнта — від обізнаності д...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville є провідним рішенням для утримання та перенаправлення для сфери охорони здоров’я, фітнесу, салонів краси, спа та роздрібної торгівлі. Наша програма винагород безпосередньо інтегрується з POS-системами або системами планування та може бути налаштована індивідуально для кожного бізнесу. Сист...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno — це CRM на основі штучного інтелекту, який дає змогу великим роздрібним торговцям і брендам D2C збільшити повторні продажі на 11% завдяки розумінню кожного окремого клієнта та створенню більш релевантних маркетингових кампаній через SMS, електронну пошту, Whatsapp, Facebook і Instagram. Сотні...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, тепер компанія SAP, надає лідерам цифрового маркетингу та власникам бізнесу єдину багатоканальну платформу для залучення клієнтів, створену для прискорення бізнес-результатів. Швидко узгоджуючи бажані бізнес-результати з перевіреними багатоканальними стратегіями залучення клієнтів — краудсо...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Найдосконаліша у світі платформа автоматизації маркетингу для розширення можливостей вашого місцевого бізнесу. Отримайте більше клієнтів, збільшите кількість рефералів і покращте утримання клієнтів за допомогою нашого БЕЗКОШТОВНОГО ПРОБНОГО облікового запису. Співпрацюйте з власниками місцевих компа...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch — це складне програмне забезпечення для рефералів і маркетингу лояльності, яке залучає ваших клієнтів, де б вони не відпочивали — у вашому мобільному чи веб-додатку чи поза ним. Деякі з найбільш інноваційних і відомих брендів світу використовують SaaSquatch, щоб винагороджувати своїх прих...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Розумна лояльність і маркетинг для багатоканальних роздрібних торговців. Інтегруйте свої POS-програми та програми електронної комерції, щоб надати клієнтам повністю персоналізований досвід.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Купуйте, надсилайте та відстежуйте цифрові подарункові картки для своїх програм винагород і заохочень.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Інфраструктура винагород, стимулів, пільг і виплат для бізнесу. Тисячі підприємств різного розміру, від стартапів до великих підприємств, використовують бізнес-валюту Xoxoday, щоб надсилати винагороди, пільги, заохочення та виплачувати виплати.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Інтелектуальний клуб лояльності для вашого місцевого бізнесу. Винагороджуйте своїх клієнтів, збільшуйте продажі та сприяйте повторним операціям... не поворухнувши й пальцем!