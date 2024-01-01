Альтернативи - Shopobill
UpViral
upviral.com
Розіграші та винагороди UpViral — це найшвидший спосіб розвивати свій бізнес в Інтернеті. Генеруйте трафік, розширюйте свій список і перетворюйте передплатників на клієнтів.
Heyo
heyo.com
Використовуйте Heyo, щоб легко створювати програми для тоталізаторів, конкурсів і кампаній, які публікуються на мобільних пристроях, у Facebook і будь-де в Інтернеті.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond дозволяє маркетологам легко створювати цільові сторінки та проводити конкурси, відстежувати потенційних клієнтів, надсилати електронні листи тощо.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam — це маркетингова платформа для зростання. Ми дозволяємо вам проводити чудові кампанії, які сприяють розвитку вашого бізнесу.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Проводьте захоплюючі конкурси та розіграші. Збільште кількість підписників у соціальних мережах, збільште кількість підписок на інформаційні бюлетені, залучіть нових потенційних клієнтів, залучіть свою аудиторію, збільште відвідуваність веб-сайту та багато іншого.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman — це платформа SaaS для створення та керування роздачами через численні канали соціальних мереж. Це кросплатформна програма, яка дозволяє користувачам публікувати вміст у Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord і Twitch. Доступні ...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo дозволяє легко вибирати переможців для конкурсів, розіграшів або розіграшів, створювати гарну цільову сторінку, створювати сторінку реєстрації на подію, демонструвати конкурс під час події, вибирати переможця в соціальній мережі.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Приєднуйтесь до тисяч брендів зі списку Fortune 500, рекламних агентств і малих підприємств, які використовують ShortStack для створення індивідуальних інтерактивних маркетингових кампаній. Створюйте настроювані конкурси, тоталізатори, вікторини, розіграші хештегів, конкурси з коментарями, цільові ...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform – це інноваційний маркетинговий інструмент, який спрощує спосіб взаємодії компаній із клієнтами на основі місцезнаходження.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker пропонує маркетологам ряд із 30 механізмів для організації конкурсів та ігор із роздачами подарунків у соціальних мережах у Facebook, на мобільних пристроях чи веб-сайтах.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Проводьте маркетингові кампанії в соціальних мережах і на своєму веб-сайті, залучаючи потенційних клієнтів. Відстежуйте свої соціальні мережі та виконуйте соціальне прослуховування, моніторинг бренду та кураторство вмісту в реальному часі. - Розширюйте свою цифрову аудиторію та отримуйте кваліфікова...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio дозволяє великим брендам і медіа залучати аудиторію через цифрові канали за допомогою понад 50 шаблонних інтерактивних форматів (вікторини, конкурси, опитування, тести, анімаційні ігри тощо). Завдяки суворому дотриманню GDPR платформа дозволяє збирати багаті дані першої сторони, які можна п...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Програмне забезпечення Plug-and-play для створення та відстеження власної реферальної програми або партнерської програми. Маркетологи в усьому світі проголосували №1. Єдине реферальне програмне забезпечення, офіційно сертифіковане HubSpot. 👉 Створіть свою програму за дні, а не за тижні, використову...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise — це найпростіший спосіб створювати вірусні розіграші та конкурси, цільові сторінки та цікаві форми, такі як опитування та вікторини. Woorise допомагає малим підприємствам зв’язуватися з аудиторією, збирати потенційних клієнтів і завершувати продажі.
Woobox
woobox.com
Досвід, що сприяє залученню Легко створюйте та проводите успішні конкурси, розіграші, опитування, купони, форми тощо.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Збільште свій соціальний вплив за допомогою нашого інструменту конкурсу та роздачі на основі ШІ. Поруште межі традиційних конкурсів, розіграшів і тоталізаторів! Використовуйте потужність штучного інтелекту, щоб стрімко збільшити кількість читачів, лайків, клієнтів і зацікавленості.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep — це платформа вірусного маркетингу з інструментами для створення розіграшів, конкурсів і роздач.