WebCatalog

Альтернативи - Shopobill

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

Розіграші та винагороди UpViral — це найшвидший спосіб розвивати свій бізнес в Інтернеті. Генеруйте трафік, розширюйте свій список і перетворюйте передплатників на клієнтів.

Heyo

Heyo

heyo.com

Використовуйте Heyo, щоб легко створювати програми для тоталізаторів, конкурсів і кампаній, які публікуються на мобільних пристроях, у Facebook і будь-де в Інтернеті.

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

Wishpond дозволяє маркетологам легко створювати цільові сторінки та проводити конкурси, відстежувати потенційних клієнтів, надсилати електронні листи тощо.

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam — це маркетингова платформа для зростання. Ми дозволяємо вам проводити чудові кампанії, які сприяють розвитку вашого бізнесу.

SweepWidget

SweepWidget

sweepwidget.com

Проводьте захоплюючі конкурси та розіграші. Збільште кількість підписників у соціальних мережах, збільште кількість підписок на інформаційні бюлетені, залучіть нових потенційних клієнтів, залучіть свою аудиторію, збільште відвідуваність веб-сайту та багато іншого.

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

Socialman — це платформа SaaS для створення та керування роздачами через численні канали соціальних мереж. Це кросплатформна програма, яка дозволяє користувачам публікувати вміст у Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord і Twitch. Доступні ...

Osortoo

Osortoo

osortoo.com

Osortoo дозволяє легко вибирати переможців для конкурсів, розіграшів або розіграшів, створювати гарну цільову сторінку, створювати сторінку реєстрації на подію, демонструвати конкурс під час події, вибирати переможця в соціальній мережі.

ShortStack

ShortStack

shortstack.com

Приєднуйтесь до тисяч брендів зі списку Fortune 500, рекламних агентств і малих підприємств, які використовують ShortStack для створення індивідуальних інтерактивних маркетингових кампаній. Створюйте настроювані конкурси, тоталізатори, вікторини, розіграші хештегів, конкурси з коментарями, цільові ...

Trade Show Prize Co

Trade Show Prize Co

tradeshowprize.co

Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...

PromoSimple

PromoSimple

promosimple.com

PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...

Leevia

Leevia

leevia.com

Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...

Fyre

Fyre

fyre.id

Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...

Sweep

Sweep

sweep.net

Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...

Contests for Pages

Contests for Pages

contest-app.co

Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.

AppSorteos

AppSorteos

app-sorteos.com

App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.

Sweeppea

Sweeppea

web.sweeppea.com

Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...

Strutta

Strutta

strutta.com

Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...

Launchpad6

Launchpad6

launchpad6.com

Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...

Fastory.io

Fastory.io

fastory.io

Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...

Contest Domination

Contest Domination

contestdomination.com

Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.

Rewards Fuel

Rewards Fuel

rewardsfuel.com

Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...

RandomPicker

RandomPicker

randompicker.com

RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.

Fooji

Fooji

fooji.com

Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...

Tellody

Tellody

tellody.com

Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...

DojoMojo

DojoMojo

dojomojo.com

DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...

Votigo

Votigo

votigo.com

Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...

Easypromos

Easypromos

easypromosapp.com

Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...

Rafflecopter

Rafflecopter

rafflecopter.com

Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...

VYPER

VYPER

vyper.ai

VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...

Giveaway.com

Giveaway.com

giveaway.com

Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...

Upland Second Street

Upland Second Street

lab.secondstreet.com

Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...

Zoniz

Zoniz

zoniz.com

Zoniz Proximity Platform – це інноваційний маркетинговий інструмент, який спрощує спосіб взаємодії компаній із клієнтами на основі місцезнаходження.

Socialshaker

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

Socialshaker пропонує маркетологам ряд із 30 механізмів для організації конкурсів та ігор із роздачами подарунків у соціальних мережах у Facebook, на мобільних пристроях чи веб-сайтах.

Cool Tabs

Cool Tabs

cool-tabs.com

Проводьте маркетингові кампанії в соціальних мережах і на своєму веб-сайті, залучаючи потенційних клієнтів. Відстежуйте свої соціальні мережі та виконуйте соціальне прослуховування, моніторинг бренду та кураторство вмісту в реальному часі. - Розширюйте свою цифрову аудиторію та отримуйте кваліфікова...

Qualifio

Qualifio

qualifio.com

Qualifio дозволяє великим брендам і медіа залучати аудиторію через цифрові канали за допомогою понад 50 шаблонних інтерактивних форматів (вікторини, конкурси, опитування, тести, анімаційні ігри тощо). Завдяки суворому дотриманню GDPR платформа дозволяє збирати багаті дані першої сторони, які можна п...

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Програмне забезпечення Plug-and-play для створення та відстеження власної реферальної програми або партнерської програми. Маркетологи в усьому світі проголосували №1. Єдине реферальне програмне забезпечення, офіційно сертифіковане HubSpot. 👉 Створіть свою програму за дні, а не за тижні, використову...

Woorise

Woorise

woorise.com

Woorise — це найпростіший спосіб створювати вірусні розіграші та конкурси, цільові сторінки та цікаві форми, такі як опитування та вікторини. Woorise допомагає малим підприємствам зв’язуватися з аудиторією, збирати потенційних клієнтів і завершувати продажі.

Woobox

Woobox

woobox.com

Досвід, що сприяє залученню Легко створюйте та проводите успішні конкурси, розіграші, опитування, купони, форми тощо.

ViralKit

ViralKit

viralkit.io

Збільште свій соціальний вплив за допомогою нашого інструменту конкурсу та роздачі на основі ШІ. Поруште межі традиційних конкурсів, розіграшів і тоталізаторів! Використовуйте потужність штучного інтелекту, щоб стрімко збільшити кількість читачів, лайків, клієнтів і зацікавленості.

ViralSweep

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep — це платформа вірусного маркетингу з інструментами для створення розіграшів, конкурсів і роздач.

Переглянути

WebCatalog Desktop

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.