Альтернативи - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Наша місія — зробити світ продуктивнішим. Для цього ми створили одну програму, яка замінить їх усі – Завдання, Документи, Цілі та Чат.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. є американським публічним постачальником хмарних комунікацій і рішень для співпраці для бізнесу. Генеральний директор RingCentral Влад Шмуніс і технічний директор Влад Вендроу заснували компанію в 1999 році. Серед інвесторів RingCentral були Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weide...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Відкрийте для себе платформу для віртуальних самітів, онлайн-конференцій і гібридних заходів. Розроблено для взаємодії через індивідуальний досвід. Спробуйте БЕЗКОШТОВНО!
Whova
whova.com
Універсальне програмне забезпечення для керування подіями для особистих, гібридних і віртуальних подій
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo — найулюбленіша у світі програма для проведення заходів. Наша платформа дає змогу кожному організатору, маркетологу, експоненту та відвідувачу розкрити силу подій.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Проводьте вебінари, які сподобаються вашій аудиторії. Якщо ви готові до легкого настроюваного програмного забезпечення для проведення вебінарів без завантажень і проблем, ласкаво просимо додому.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast — це спеціальна платформа B2B Events Platform, яка трансформує маркетинг за допомогою легкого розміщення цікавих цифрових та особистих заходів. Тисячі корпоративних B2B-маркетологів із таких компаній, як Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora та Mailchimp, використовують Goldcast для збільшення відвідуван...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Проводьте розумніші виставки та конференції без головного болю Swapcard — це проста у користуванні платформа для реєстрації та залучення учасників, створена для збільшення доходу від ваших заходів.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Створюйте кращі заходи, які принесуть реальний дохід. Кожна подія — це можливість збільшити дохід — незалежно від того, де вона відбувається. Пріоритезуйте конвеєр з єдиної платформи з вебінарами, переглядами, демонстраціями, конференціями та особистими подіями, які перетворюють.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit — це SaaS-платформа на базі штучного інтелекту, яка підтримує підібрані презентації в масштабі. Організації можуть безперешкодно запрошувати аудиторію за вибором до регулярних, персоналізованих зв’язків 1:1 або групових зв’язків, а Orbiit обробляє всі комунікації, зіставлення, планування, збі...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Єдина платформа для проведення заходів та вебінарів. Спростіть робочі процеси подій, об’єднавши кілька інструментів для виняткового досвіду відвідувачів і розуміння.