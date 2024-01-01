WebCatalog

Альтернативи - Databricks

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Люблять спеціалісти з обробки даних, керують ІТ. Ваше комплексне рішення для розробки, розгортання та конвеєрів даних у хмарі.

SAS

SAS

sas.com

Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.

Anaconda

Anaconda

anaconda.com

With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics діє як ваш надійний другий пілот для бізнесу з метою зробити вас розумнішими, швидшими та впевненішими у прийнятті рішень на основі даних. IBM Cognos Analytics надає кожному користувачеві — спеціалісту з обробки даних, бізнес-аналітику чи фахівцю, який не займається ІТ — більше ...

