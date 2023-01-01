Alternatifler - Yotpo
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye kapsamlı bir müşteri deneyimi platformudur. Her büyüklükte 60.000'den fazla işletme, incelemeler aracılığıyla çevrimiçi olarak bulunabilmek, kısa mesaj etkileşimleriyle müşteriler tarafından seçilebilmek ve anket ve öngörü araçlarıyla en iyi işletme olmak için her gün BirdEye'ı kullanıyor.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Daha fazla yorum almanın ve itibarınızı artırmanın en kolay yolu. Sosyal medyada heyecan yaratın, SEO'nuzu geliştirin ve daha fazla satış kazanın.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence, GTM ekipleri için sosyal kanıtları otomatik hale getiren, birkaç dakika içinde doğrulanmış vaka çalışmaları, referanslar ve istatistikler üreten bir müşteri sesli platformudur. UserEvidence, anketleri ve üçüncü taraf incelemelerini kullanarak müşteri yolculuğu boyunca sürekli olarak ge...