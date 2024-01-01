Alternatifler - Workstream.io
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (Fransızca 'küçük masa' anlamına gelir, aynı zamanda 'resim' anlamında da kullanılır; pl. tableaux veya nadiren tableaus) şu anlamlara gelebilir:
Looker
looker.com
Looker, gerçek zamanlı iş analitiğini kolayca keşfetmenize, analiz etmenize ve paylaşmanıza yardımcı olan bir iş zekası yazılımı ve büyük veri analitiği platformudur.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Veri bilimcileri ve araştırmacılar için yönetilen not defterleri.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
İş Zekası ve Analitik Yazılımı. Zoho Analytics, verilerinizi görsel olarak analiz etmenize, çarpıcı veri görselleştirmeleri oluşturmanıza ve gizli içgörüleri dakikalar içinde keşfetmenize olanak tanıyan bir self-servis BI ve veri analizi yazılımıdır.
Grow
grow.com
Büyümeyi hızlandırmak ve işinizi dönüştürmek için acilen ihtiyaç duyduğunuz öngörüleri serbest bırakan iş zekası yazılımı.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, entegre bir güvenilir ve emniyetli bulut bilişim araçları ve ürünleri seti sunarak, işinizi güçlendirmek için birden fazla bölgede bulut altyapısı ve veri merkezleri oluşturmanıza yardımcı olur.küresel endüstri. Bedavaya deneyin.
Metabase
metabase.com
Şirketiniz içinde veri ve analizleri paylaşmanın en hızlı, en kolay yolu. MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB ve daha fazlasına bağlanan, 5 dakika içinde kurabileceğiniz açık kaynaklı bir İş Zekası sunucusu! Herkes bunu grafikler, gösterge tabloları ve gecelik e-posta raporları oluşturmak için kullanabilir.
Sisense
sisense.com
Karmaşık veriler için iş zekası alanında endüstri lideri olan Sisense'nin İş Zekası yazılımı - birden fazla kaynaktan gelen büyüyen verileri kolayca hazırlayın, analiz edin ve keşfedin.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc., merkezi American Fork, Utah, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'nde bulunan bir bulut yazılım şirketidir. İş zekası araçları ve veri görselleştirme konusunda uzmanlaşmıştır.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode, SQL, R, Python ve görsel analitiği tek bir yerde birleştiren işbirliğine dayalı bir veri platformudur. Daha hızlı bağlanın, analiz edin ve paylaşın.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio, ekibiniz veya müşterileriniz için güçlü, gerçek zamanlı iş gösterge tabloları oluşturmaya yönelik çevrimiçi bir gösterge paneli platformudur.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Uçtan Uca SaaS Analizi. HockeyStack, bir kampanyanın LTV'si veya her bir pazarlama kanalının kayıp oranı gibi gizli bilgileri ortaya çıkarmak için pazarlama, ürün, gelir ve satış verilerini birleştiren bir SaaS analiz aracıdır. Kurulum yok. Kod yok. ÜCRETSİZ DENEYİN
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
İşletmenizi yönetmek için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz içgörü! Gerçek zamanlı proje maliyetleri, zaman ve harcamalar sayesinde projelerinizi, görevlerinizi ve müşterilerinizi yönetmek çok kolaydır. Ekip üyesi, proje, müşteri ve şirket düzeyinde zengin etkileşimli grafikler elde edin. İşinizin ofisinizin ön ka...
Chartio
chartio.com
Chartio'nun bulut tabanlı iş zekası ve analitik çözümü, herkesin verilerini iş uygulamalarından analiz etmesine olanak tanır.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy'nin iş analitiği ve mobilite platformu, işletmelerin işlerini dönüştürmek için analitik ve mobilite uygulamaları oluşturmalarına ve dağıtmalarına yardımcı olur.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex, veri bilimi ve analitiği için modern bir veri platformudur. İşbirliğine dayalı not defterleri, harika veri uygulamaları ve kurumsal düzeyde güvenlik.
Mineo
mineo.app
Python Not Defterlerini veri uygulamalarına dönüştürün. Mineo, verilerinizi keşfetmenizi, Python destekli dizüstü bilgisayarları temel alan veri uygulamaları oluşturmanızı ve dağıtmanızı sağlayan bir platformdur.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx lider Analitik Bulut Platformunu sağlar. Yapay zeka destekli analitik otomasyonu ile herkesin yüksek etkili içgörüleri keşfetmesine olanak sağlıyoruz.
Cascade
cascade.io
Cascade, ekipler için oluşturulmuş ilk gelişmiş analiz aracıdır ve analistlerin büyük veri kümelerini özel, tahmine dayalı içgörülere dönüştürmesine ve bulgularını kolaylıkla paylaşmasına olanak tanır.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData, hızlı, güvenilir ve kullanımı kolay analizler sağlayan yerleşik bir iş zekası ve analiz platformudur. Tüm iş kullanıcılarınız düşünülerek tasarlandı.
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML, anormallik tespiti ve temel neden analizi ile iş ölçümlerinin neden değiştiğini keşfetme süresini (saniyelere) azaltır.
Holistics
holistics.io
Bütünsellik, teknik ekipleri rahatsız etmeden herkesin kendi veri sorularını yanıtlamasına olanak tanır. Hem iş hem de veri ekibi için artık "sıradaki hayal kırıklığı talebine" gerek yok.
Datazip
datazip.io
Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, ...
Cube Analytics
cubeanalytics.com
Cube is an automation platform that empowers teams to easily create custom data and analytics applications in minutes, without writing code.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B'nin gelir sağlamada ilk ve tek durağı Ekibinizin alıcılarla etkileşime geçmek, satıcıları hazırlamak, değeri ölçmek ve performansı sürekli olarak optimize etmek için ihtiyaç duyduğu her şey. Tek modüler platform — geniş ölçekte öngörülebilir gelir artışı sağlar.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Web Sitesi ve Ürün Analitiği Doğru Yapıldı - Sonunda! Usermaven'in Spotless™ takibi, tüm olayları otomatik olarak yakalayarak geliştiricilere olan bağımlılığı ortadan kaldırır ve onu pazarlamacılar ve ürün çalışanları için en kolay analiz aracı haline getirir.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ simülasyon ve veri analitiği teknolojisi ile ölçeklenebilir HPC ve bulut kaynaklarına tek bir yerden dinamik, işbirliğine dayalı erişim sunar.