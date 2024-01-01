Alternatifler - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory'nin güçlü yapay zekası, herhangi bir teknik beceri veya indirilecek yazılım gerektirmeden, metin kullanarak profesyonel kalitede videolar oluşturmanıza ve düzenlemenize olanak tanır.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl, küçük işletmelerin profesyonel görünümlü animasyonlu videolar, kolajlar, slayt gösterileri ve katmanlı statik resim gönderilerini dakikalar içinde oluşturmasına ve aynı zamanda Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter ve YouTube'da anında planlama yapmasına veya paylaşımda bulunmasına olanak tan...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI ile marka dilinizde Videolar, Karuseller ve Tek Görsel Gönderiler Oluşturun ve Paylaşın.
Submagic
submagic.co
Yapay Zeka Destekli Altyazılarla videolarınızı geliştirin 🚀 Tamamı yapay zeka tarafından oluşturulan mükemmel emojilere ve akıllıca vurgulanan anahtar kelimelere sahip Zahmetsiz Altyazılar.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
WordPress için tamamen özelleştirilebilir sosyal medya besleme eklentileri. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter ve YouTube yayınlarınızı görüntüleyin - 1,3 milyon kullanıcı tarafından güveniliyor.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...