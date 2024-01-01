Alternatifler - Together AI

Şaşırtıcı derecede hızlı bir şekilde ChatGPT sohbet robotları oluşturun 🚀. OpenAI tarafından desteklenen ilk yeni nesil sohbet robotu oluşturucu. İşlerinizi halletmek amacıyla projeniz veya işletmeniz için ChatGPT benzeri botlar oluşturun. 🎯

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Yapay zeka aracıları oluşturmaya yönelik işbirlikçi platform. Ekipler, sohbet veya sesli yapay zeka aracılarını birlikte, daha hızlı ve geniş ölçekte tasarlamak, test etmek ve başlatmak için Voiceflow'u kullanıyor.

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai, yapılandırılmamış görüntü, video, metin ve ses verilerini modellemeye yönelik lider Full Stack AI, LLM ve bilgisayarlı görüntü üretim platformudur.

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Veri Bilimcileri Tarafından Seviliyor, BT Tarafından Yönetiliyor. Bulutta Veri Bilimi ve Makine Öğrenimi Geliştirme, Dağıtım ve Veri İşlem Hatları için Hepsi Bir Arada Çözümünüz.

Chooch

Chooch

chooch.ai

Chooch'un bilgisayarlı görüntü çözümleri, işletmelerin en incelikli görsel öğelerin önemini tespit etmek ve anlamak için video ve görüntü verilerinin görsel incelemesini otomatikleştirmesine yardımcı olur; bunların tümü gerçek zamanlı olarak iş kararlarını yönlendirmek için eyleme dönüştürülebilir b...

Katonic.ai

Katonic.ai

katonic.ai

Kodsuz Katonic Üretken Yapay Zeka Platformunda dakikalar içinde güçlü Yapay Zeka Uygulamaları oluşturun. Üretken yapay zekanın gücüyle sizin ve çalışanlarınızın üretkenliğini artırın, müşteri deneyimini geliştirin ve yalnızca büyük kuruluşların yapabileceği şeyleri yapın. * Kodlama becerisi gerekme...

BentoCloud

BentoCloud

bentoml.com

Yapay Zeka için Sunucusuz Bulut - BentoCloud, yapay zeka uygulamaları oluşturmak ve çalıştırmak için tamamen yönetilen bir platformdur ve yapay zeka ekiplerine çevik ürün teslimatı sağlar. BentoML, yazılım mühendislerinin yapay zeka ürünleri oluşturmasına yönelik bir platformdur.

Vocode

Vocode

vocode.dev

Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...

Vext

Vext

vextapp.com

Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...

PromptPrivacy

PromptPrivacy

promptprivacy.com

Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...

Promptly

Promptly

trypromptly.com

A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.

Predibase

Predibase

predibase.com

Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...

Preamble

Preamble

preamble.com

Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.

PentaPrompt

PentaPrompt

pentaprompt.com

PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.

Opentune

Opentune

opentune.ai

Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...

MarkovML

MarkovML

markovml.com

At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...

Lakera

Lakera

lakera.ai

Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...

GradientJ

GradientJ

gradientj.com

GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.

Defog

Defog

defog.ai

Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.

CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI

calypsoai.com

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...

ASKtoAI

ASKtoAI

asktoai.com

ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.

Archie

Archie

archie.8base.com

Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...

Insighto.ai

Insighto.ai

insighto.ai

Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...

GPTGuard.ai

GPTGuard.ai

gptguard.ai

Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.

FinetuneDB

FinetuneDB

finetunedb.com

FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.

AICamp

AICamp

aicamp.so

With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.

Robust Intelligence

Robust Intelligence

robustintelligence.com

Robust Intelligence, kuruluşların yapay zeka dönüşümlerini güvenlik ve güvenlik tehditlerine karşı koruma sağlayacak otomatik bir çözümle güvence altına almalarına olanak tanır. Robust Intelligence'ın platformu, modeldeki güvenlik açıklarını tespit edip değerlendirmenin yanı sıra üretimdeki yapay ze...

OctoAI

OctoAI

octo.ai

OctoAI, üretken yapay zeka uygulamalarını çalıştırmak, ayarlamak ve ölçeklendirmek için altyapı sağlar. OctoAI, modellerin sizin için çalışmasını sağlar, tam tersi değil. Geliştiriciler, seçtikleri modelleri çalıştırabilmeleri, bunları kendi özel kullanım durumlarına göre ayarlayabilmeleri ve gelişt...

Qualetics

Qualetics

qualetics.com

Qualetics, kaynak ve altyapı engelleri olmadan işletmeniz için Veri Biliminden yararlanmanızı kolaylaştıran devrim niteliğinde bir yapay zeka platformu sağlar. Startup'lardan büyük şirketlere kadar her büyüklükteki işletme, karmaşık iş sorunlarını çözmek ve büyümeyi desteklemek için Qualetics platfo...

TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry

truefoundry.com

TrueFoundry, Makine öğrenimi ekiplerinin kendi bulut/şirket içi altyapılarında ML/LLM Uygulamalarını doğru yönetişim kontrolleriyle daha hızlı, ölçeklenebilir, uygun maliyetli bir şekilde oluşturmasına, dağıtmasına ve göndermesine yönelik Bulutta yerel bir PaaS'tır ve bu sayede 90'a ulaşmalarına ola...

Tune AI

Tune AI

tunehq.ai

Tune AI, Kuruluşlarda GenAI'nin benimsenmesini teşvik ediyor. Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars ve diğer önemli yatırımcılar tarafından destekleniyoruz TuneChat: Açık kaynaklı modellerle desteklenen sohbet uygulamamız TuneStudio: Geliştiricilerin LLM'lerde ince ay...

Autoblocks

Autoblocks

autoblocks.ai

Daha iyi, daha farklı yapay zeka ürünleri oluşturun. GenAI ürünlerini hızla yinelemek için işbirliğine dayalı, bulut tabanlı bir çalışma alanı.

Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

Kaymayı ve model bozulmasını tespit etmek, model yönetimini merkezileştirmek, tahminleri açıklamak ve üretimdeki ML modellerinizi geliştirmek için Aporia'nın ML Gözlemlenebilirliğini kullanın.

