Alternatifler - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Şaşırtıcı derecede hızlı bir şekilde ChatGPT sohbet robotları oluşturun 🚀. OpenAI tarafından desteklenen ilk yeni nesil sohbet robotu oluşturucu. İşlerinizi halletmek amacıyla projeniz veya işletmeniz için ChatGPT benzeri botlar oluşturun. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Yapay zeka aracıları oluşturmaya yönelik işbirlikçi platform. Ekipler, sohbet veya sesli yapay zeka aracılarını birlikte, daha hızlı ve geniş ölçekte tasarlamak, test etmek ve başlatmak için Voiceflow'u kullanıyor.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai, yapılandırılmamış görüntü, video, metin ve ses verilerini modellemeye yönelik lider Full Stack AI, LLM ve bilgisayarlı görüntü üretim platformudur.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Veri Bilimcileri Tarafından Seviliyor, BT Tarafından Yönetiliyor. Bulutta Veri Bilimi ve Makine Öğrenimi Geliştirme, Dağıtım ve Veri İşlem Hatları için Hepsi Bir Arada Çözümünüz.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch'un bilgisayarlı görüntü çözümleri, işletmelerin en incelikli görsel öğelerin önemini tespit etmek ve anlamak için video ve görüntü verilerinin görsel incelemesini otomatikleştirmesine yardımcı olur; bunların tümü gerçek zamanlı olarak iş kararlarını yönlendirmek için eyleme dönüştürülebilir b...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Kodsuz Katonic Üretken Yapay Zeka Platformunda dakikalar içinde güçlü Yapay Zeka Uygulamaları oluşturun. Üretken yapay zekanın gücüyle sizin ve çalışanlarınızın üretkenliğini artırın, müşteri deneyimini geliştirin ve yalnızca büyük kuruluşların yapabileceği şeyleri yapın. * Kodlama becerisi gerekme...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Yapay Zeka için Sunucusuz Bulut - BentoCloud, yapay zeka uygulamaları oluşturmak ve çalıştırmak için tamamen yönetilen bir platformdur ve yapay zeka ekiplerine çevik ürün teslimatı sağlar. BentoML, yazılım mühendislerinin yapay zeka ürünleri oluşturmasına yönelik bir platformdur.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence, kuruluşların yapay zeka dönüşümlerini güvenlik ve güvenlik tehditlerine karşı koruma sağlayacak otomatik bir çözümle güvence altına almalarına olanak tanır. Robust Intelligence'ın platformu, modeldeki güvenlik açıklarını tespit edip değerlendirmenin yanı sıra üretimdeki yapay ze...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI, üretken yapay zeka uygulamalarını çalıştırmak, ayarlamak ve ölçeklendirmek için altyapı sağlar. OctoAI, modellerin sizin için çalışmasını sağlar, tam tersi değil. Geliştiriciler, seçtikleri modelleri çalıştırabilmeleri, bunları kendi özel kullanım durumlarına göre ayarlayabilmeleri ve gelişt...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics, kaynak ve altyapı engelleri olmadan işletmeniz için Veri Biliminden yararlanmanızı kolaylaştıran devrim niteliğinde bir yapay zeka platformu sağlar. Startup'lardan büyük şirketlere kadar her büyüklükteki işletme, karmaşık iş sorunlarını çözmek ve büyümeyi desteklemek için Qualetics platfo...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry, Makine öğrenimi ekiplerinin kendi bulut/şirket içi altyapılarında ML/LLM Uygulamalarını doğru yönetişim kontrolleriyle daha hızlı, ölçeklenebilir, uygun maliyetli bir şekilde oluşturmasına, dağıtmasına ve göndermesine yönelik Bulutta yerel bir PaaS'tır ve bu sayede 90'a ulaşmalarına ola...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI, Kuruluşlarda GenAI'nin benimsenmesini teşvik ediyor. Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars ve diğer önemli yatırımcılar tarafından destekleniyoruz TuneChat: Açık kaynaklı modellerle desteklenen sohbet uygulamamız TuneStudio: Geliştiricilerin LLM'lerde ince ay...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Daha iyi, daha farklı yapay zeka ürünleri oluşturun. GenAI ürünlerini hızla yinelemek için işbirliğine dayalı, bulut tabanlı bir çalışma alanı.
Aporia
aporia.com
Kaymayı ve model bozulmasını tespit etmek, model yönetimini merkezileştirmek, tahminleri açıklamak ve üretimdeki ML modellerinizi geliştirmek için Aporia'nın ML Gözlemlenebilirliğini kullanın.