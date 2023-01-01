Alternatifler - SaveMyLeads
Dripify
dripify.io
Dripify ile LinkedIn'de Potansiyel Müşteri Oluşturmayı Güçlendirin. Satış ekibinizin LinkedIn potansiyel müşterilerini geliştirmesine ve daha fazla anlaşma yapmasına yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış çok işlevli LinkedIn otomasyon aracı; üstelik tamamı otomatik pilotta
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
E-posta ve sosyal medyada soğuk erişim kampanyalarını otomatikleştirin Kanıtlanmış Satış otomasyonu yazılımımızı deneyin ve 2000'den fazla kullanıcımızın yaptığı gibi soğuk destek çalışmalarınızı her gün artırın
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ, müşteri adaylarını, e-postayla erişimi, çağrıları, görevleri ve sosyal satışı otomatikleştiren bir satış etkileşim platformudur. Binlerce satış ekibi potansiyel müşterilerin e-postalarını bulmak, kişiselleştirilmiş destek e-postaları göndermek, takipleri otomatikleştirmek ve daha fazla to...