Alternatifler - Prelaunch.com
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter, işletmeler için gelişmiş raporlama veya özellikler aramayan kişiler için temiz ve anlaşılır bir yazma deneyimi sunar.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com, izleyici büyümesini en üst düzeye çıkarmak, terk edilen sepet gelirini geri kazanmak ve sektör lideri veri entegrasyon sistemleri aracılığıyla eski kitlelerle yeniden etkileşime geçmek için dünyanın önde gelen pazarlama otomasyon platformlarıyla entegre olur. Müşteriyi elde tutmayı ar...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
GPT-3 teknolojisini kullanarak elde tutma trafiğini ve kârı artırın