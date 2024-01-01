Alternatifler - Nearmap
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Etkileşimli web haritaları oluşturmak ve paylaşmak için bulut tabanlı yazılım. Konum verilerinizi haritalandırın ve bunlarla etkileşime geçin Esri'nin web tabanlı haritalama yazılımı ArcGIS Online ile etkileşimli web haritaları oluşturun. Verilerle etkileşimde bulunurken, yakınlaşt...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Haritaları Kolayca Oluşturun, Analiz Edin ve Paylaşın. Arkadaşlarınızla paylaşın, web sitelerine haritalar yerleştirin ve resimler veya pdf oluşturun.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Geliştiriciler için haritalar ve konum. Dünyayı dolaşma şeklimizi değiştirecek hassas konum verileri ve güçlü geliştirici araçları.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
1.000'den fazla işletme ve 100.000'den fazla geliştirici için ayda 40 milyar IP coğrafi konum API isteğini karşılayan, IP adresi bilgileri için güvenilir kaynağız
Radar
radar.com
Her ürün ve hizmet için lokasyon altyapısı. En yenilikçi şirketler, dünya çapında yüz milyonlarca cihazda konum tabanlı deneyimleri güçlendirmek için Radar'ın konum SDK'larını ve API'lerini kullanıyor.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai'nin konum zekası ve yaya trafiği öngörüleriyle daha akıllı gayrimenkul kararları verin ve daha fazla anlaşma yapın.
CARTO
carto.com
İşlem verilerinden para kazanma. Mastercard Advisors, milyonlarca günlük kredi kartı işlemini Perakende, Emlak ve Kamu Sektöründeki B2B müşterileri için konum bazlı bilgilere dönüştürmek için CARTO'yu kullanıyor.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
Lider Saha Satış Platformu Artık Oyunlaştırmayla Birlikte Oyunlaştırma, verileri büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş temsilci performansına dönüştüren, satış ekibinizin üstün olma yeteneğini %107'ye kadar artıran devrim niteliğinde bir araç setidir. Bunu şimdi yalnızca SalesRabbit platformunda deneyimleyin.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx lider Analitik Bulut Platformunu sağlar. Yapay zeka destekli analitik otomasyonu ile herkesin yüksek etkili içgörüleri keşfetmesine olanak sağlıyoruz.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime Konum API'leriyle mükemmel uygulamalar oluşturun. Veri gizliliğine ve aktarım verilerinin doğruluğuna adanmıştır.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Ücretsiz IP Coğrafi Konum API'si ve Doğru IP Arama Veritabanı Ücretsiz IP API, ülke, şehir, eyalet, il, yerel para birimi, enlem ve boylam, şirket ayrıntıları, ISP araması, dil, posta kodu, ülke arama kodu, kullanıcı aracısı bilgileri, IP- HTTPS üzerinden REST, JSON ve XML formatında herhangi bir IP...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
Konum arama API'si - Uygulamanız için dünya çapında yer arama, otomatik tamamlama, mağaza konumu ve iki yönlü coğrafi kodlama.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Coğrafi hedefleme araçlarımızı kullanarak web sitenizin ziyaretçilerini coğrafi olarak hedefleyin. IP coğrafi konumunu kullanarak ziyaretçileri yönlendirin veya içeriği ülkeye, eyalete ve şehre göre gösterin.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®), hem bölge sakinleri hem de ziyaretçiler için en yüksek frekans ve en yüksek çözünürlüklü coğrafi konum, harcama ve etkinlik verilerini ve tüm etkinlik türlerini içeren tescilli Integrated Data Model™ özelliğine sahiptir. Destinasyon doluluğu, pazarlama ...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Daha fazla anlaşma kazanmalarına yardımcı olmak için bağlantı sektörü konum bilgileri ve otomatik araçlar sağlıyoruz. Ağınızı satın alma ve satma konusunda dönüştürün.
Mapline
mapline.com
Verilerinizi gerçek dünyaya bağlayın. Saniyeler içinde verilerinizi yükleyebilir, haritada görebilir, rotalar oluşturabilir, grafikler ve raporlar oluşturabilir ve hepsini görsel bir kontrol panelinde bir araya getirebilirsiniz. Güçlü analitik araçlarımızı kullanarak verilerinizi görselleştirmenin v...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
Piyasa Analizi ve Konum Planlama için Yapay Zeka Yardımcı Pilotu. Çeşitli coğrafi ayrıntılara ilişkin kapsamlı nüfus sayımı verilerini, Posta Kodu haritalarını ve daha fazlasını keşfedin.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Doğru verilerle daha akıllı, daha güvenli dijital deneyimler yaratın GeoIP® ve çevrimiçi dolandırıcılık tespitini uygulamalarınıza entegre edin
Loqate
loqate.com
Doğru Birleşik Krallık adreslerini yakalayarak veri kalitesini artırın. Posta kodu adresi doğrulama ve coğrafi kodlama teknolojisiyle dönüşümleri ve kullanıcı deneyimini artırın.