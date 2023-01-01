Alternatifler - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Misyonumuz dünyayı daha üretken hale getirmektir. Bunu yapmak için hepsinin yerine geçecek tek bir uygulama geliştirdik: Görevler, Dokümanlar, Hedefler ve Sohbet.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc., işletmelere yönelik bulut tabanlı iletişim ve işbirliği çözümleri sunan, Amerika'da halka açık bir sağlayıcıdır. RingCentral CEO'su Vlad Shmunis ve CTO Vlad Vendrow, şirketi 1999 yılında kurdu. RingCentral'ın yatırımcıları arasında Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Sanal zirveler, çevrimiçi konferanslar ve karma etkinlikler için başvuracağınız platformu keşfedin. Özel bir deneyim yaşamak için tasarlandı. Ücretsiz deneyin!
Whova
whova.com
Şahsen, Hibrit ve Sanal Etkinlikler için Hepsi Bir Arada Etkinlik Yönetimi Yazılımı
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo dünyanın en sevilen etkinlik yazılımıdır. Platformumuz her organizatöre, pazarlamacıya, sergiciye ve katılımcıya etkinliklerin gücünü açığa çıkarma gücü verir.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Hedef kitlenizin seveceği web seminerleri düzenleyin. İndirme veya sorun yaşamadan kolay, özelleştirilebilir web semineri yazılımına hazırsanız evinize hoş geldiniz.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast, ilgi çekici dijital ve yüz yüze etkinliklerin zahmetsizce barındırılması yoluyla pazarlamayı dönüştüren, özel olarak tasarlanmış bir B2B Etkinlik Platformudur. Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora ve Mailchimp gibi şirketlerden binlerce kurumsal B2B pazarlamacısı, katılımı artırmak, büyüleyici deneyiml...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Başınızı ağrıtmadan daha akıllı sergiler ve konferanslar yürütün Swapcard, etkinliklerinizde daha yüksek gelir elde etmek için oluşturulmuş, kullanımı kolay bir kayıt ve katılım etkinliği platformudur.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Gerçek gelir sağlayan daha iyi etkinlikler oluşturun. Her etkinlik, nerede gerçekleşirse gerçekleşsin, geliri artırmak için bir fırsattır. Dönüştüren web seminerleri, izleme partileri, demolar, konferanslar ve yüz yüze etkinliklerle tek bir platformdan satış hattına öncelik verin.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit, geniş ölçekte seçilmiş tanıtımlara güç veren yapay zeka destekli bir eşleştirme SaaS platformudur. Kuruluşlar, seçtikleri hedef kitleyi düzenli, kişiselleştirilmiş 1:1 veya eş grup bağlantılarına sorunsuz bir şekilde davet edebilir ve Orbiit tüm iletişim, eşleştirme, planlama, geri bildirim ...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Etkinlikler ve Web Seminerleri için Birleşik Platform. Olağanüstü katılımcı deneyimleri ve içgörüler için birden fazla aracı birleştirerek etkinlik iş akışlarınızı basitleştirin.