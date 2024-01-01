Alternatifler - Minea
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory'nin güçlü yapay zekası, herhangi bir teknik beceri veya indirilecek yazılım gerektirmeden, metin kullanarak profesyonel kalitede videolar oluşturmanıza ve düzenlemenize olanak tanır.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ, YouTube'da ve ötesinde kitlenizi daha hızlı büyütmek için gereken araçları ve bilgileri edinmenize yardımcı olur.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl, küçük işletmelerin profesyonel görünümlü animasyonlu videolar, kolajlar, slayt gösterileri ve katmanlı statik resim gönderilerini dakikalar içinde oluşturmasına ve aynı zamanda Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter ve YouTube'da anında planlama yapmasına veya paylaşımda bulunmasına olanak tan...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI ile marka dilinizde Videolar, Karuseller ve Tek Görsel Gönderiler Oluşturun ve Paylaşın.
Bio Link
bio.link
Biyolojik bağlantı, tüm sayfalarınıza (web siteleri, mağazalar, bloglar, sosyal paylaşımlar, videolar ve herhangi bir şey) bağlantı vermenizi sağlar ve hedef kitlenizin tüm içeriğinizi keşfetmesini kolaylaştırır. Instagram, Twitter ve TikTok gibi platformlar biyografide yalnızca bir bağlant...
Submagic
submagic.co
Yapay Zeka Destekli Altyazılarla videolarınızı geliştirin 🚀 Tamamı yapay zeka tarafından oluşturulan mükemmel emojilere ve akıllıca vurgulanan anahtar kelimelere sahip Zahmetsiz Altyazılar.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
WordPress için tamamen özelleştirilebilir sosyal medya besleme eklentileri. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter ve YouTube yayınlarınızı görüntüleyin - 1,3 milyon kullanıcı tarafından güveniliyor.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
WordPress Web Siteleri ve Bloglar için Sosyal Medya Otomasyonu. İçeriğinizi Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest ve çok daha fazlası gibi birden fazla sosyal platformda otomatik olarak yayınlayın, yeniden paylaşın, çapraz yayınlayın ve otomatik olarak planlayın. WordPress içeriğinizi v...
HeyLink.me
heylink.me
En iyi işletmeler ve etkileyiciler tarafından kullanılan ücretsiz biyo bağlantı aracı. Her dijital girişimin etkisini en üst düzeye çıkarın. Mobil cihazlar için tasarlandı. Sonuçlar büyülü.
Inflact
inflact.com
INSTAGRAM İÇİN PAZARLAMA ARAÇ SETİ Instagram hesabınızı akıllı araçlarla iş için uyarlayın; hedef kitle oluşturun, müşterilerle etkileşime geçin ve içeriği planlayın. Potansiyel müşterilerin ürünlerinizi keşfetmesine ve 3 adımda marka sadakati oluşturmasına yardımcı olun.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Yapay zeka destekli altyazılarla blogunuzdan saniyeler içinde ilgi çekici, küçük boyutlu, sosyal videolar oluşturun.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Facebook Reklamlarınızı Otomatikleştirin ve Optimize Edin.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Etkileşimli Canlı Yayınları çalıştırın. LiveReacting, akışınıza önceden kaydedilmiş videolar, oyunlar, geri sayımlar ve anketler ekleyerek daha fazla takipçi ve etkileşim elde etmenize yardımcı olur.
Rav
rav.ai
RAV.AI aims to revolutionize video editing and publishing with artificial intelligence. RAV.AI is an AI-based video editing service that uses highly advanced and professional audio and video processing techniques to make your video professionally aesthetic. The platform enables users to upload thei...
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Medya operasyonlarınızı koruyun ve yanlış reklam harcamalarını önleyin - Medya alıcıları için etkili anormallik tespiti, kampanyalarınızı israf harcamalarından korur ve yatırım getirisini en üst düzeye çıkarır. Yanlış bütçe mi? Yanlış hedefleme mi? Hesap hacklendi mi? Bunlar, reklam operasyon ekipl...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting, reklamverenlerin binlerce gizli Facebook ilgi alanını bulmasına yardımcı olan bir Facebook ilgi alanı hedefleme aracıdır.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio, siyahi bir kadının sahip olduğu ve yönettiği bir girişimdir. Link-in-Bio alanının 3 yaratıcısından biridir ve: * yaratıcılar/kullanıcılar açısından dünya çapında ikinci en büyük biyo-bağlantı hizmetidir; * alan adlarını içerir: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at ve Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio, bio'daki en popüler ve en ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page, biyo bağlantınızda satış yapmanızı sağlar. Stripe ve Paypal entegrasyonları sayesinde hayran bağışları, ücretli talepler toplayabilir, özel içeriklere ürün ve üyelik satabilirsiniz.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google İncelemeleri, Airbnb ve 21+ Ağ gibi herhangi bir sosyal medya ağından kullanıcılar tarafından oluşturulan ilgi çekici içeriği toplayan ve görüntüleyen bir sosyal medya toplayıcıdır. Seçilen içerik daha sonra widget'lar aracılığıyla web ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface, pazarlama yatırım getirisini en üst düzeye çıkarmak için markaların etkileyici pazarlama, çalışan ve müşteri savunuculuğu kampanyalarını tek bir platform üzerinden yürütmesine yönelik bir SaaS aracıdır. Keepface, 35 ülkeden yaklaşık 400.000 kayıtlı influencer, 550 kampanya ve aralarında Le...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5, markaların yaratıcı iş akışlarını güçlendirmelerine yardımcı oluyor. galeri5'in analitik, pazarlama ve ticaret alanlarındaki sektör lideri çözüm paketine H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra gibi markalar güveniyor ve yıllar içinde on binlerce yaratıcının yeteneklerinden para kazanmasına olanak tan...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory, önde gelen Mobil öncelikli Pazarlama Paketini sunan ileri teknolojiye sahip bir pazarlama teknolojisi şirketidir. Anahtar teslim çözüm, işletmelere, işleri için önemli olan kişileri yaratıcı bir şekilde cezbetme, etkileşime geçirme ve dönüştürme gücü vererek pazarlama kampanyalarını yükselt...
Curator
curator.io
Sitenize ücretsiz olarak sosyal yayın eklemenin en kolay yolu Curator, içerik toplamanıza ve görüntülemenize yardımcı olan, sonsuza kadar ücretsiz bir sosyal medya toplayıcıdır. Feed'inizi 5 dakikadan kısa sürede oluşturun.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI, LinkedIn'deki potansiyel müşterilerle geniş ölçekte etkileşime geçmeniz için yorumlar oluşturur. Potansiyel müşterilerinizin ilgisini çekmek ve eklenen her temas noktasında daha hızlı dönüşümler elde etmek için yorum yazarken saatlerce tasarruf edin.