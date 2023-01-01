Alternatifler - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight Platformu UserTesting'den çevrimiçi müşteri deneyiminizi geliştirmeye yönelik kullanılabilirlik testi ve araştırma araçları. G2'nin 1 numaralı CX endüstri yazılımı.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail, kullanıcı araştırmalarını tek bir yerde saklamanıza, analiz etmenize ve bunlar üzerinde işbirliği yapmanıza yardımcı olarak kalıpları görmenizi, müşteri içgörülerini keşfetmenizi ve daha sonra ne yapacağınıza karar vermenizi kolaylaştırır. Müşterilerimiz arasında Boston Consulting Group, C...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics, şirketlerin müşteri, ürün, marka ve çalışan deneyimi içgörülerini tek bir yerde yakalamasına ve bunlara göre hareket etmesine olanak tanır.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar, web sitesi kullanımını analiz eden, ısı haritaları, oturum kayıtları ve anketler gibi araçlar aracılığıyla geri bildirim sağlayan bir davranış analizi şirketidir. İnsanların web sitelerinde nasıl gezindiğine ve müşteri deneyimlerinin nasıl geliştirilebileceğine dair bir fikir sunmak için Goo...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Abonelik veya aylık ücret gerektirmeden Kullandıkça Öde Kullanıcı Test Aracı. Test kullanıcısı başına yalnızca 30 ABD Doları tutarındaki yüksek kaliteli test uzmanlarından oluşan panelimizden daha iyi bilgiler edinin.
Marker.io
marker.io
Hataları bildirmek roket bilimi olmamalıdır. Geliştiricileri çılgına çevirmeden, müşterilerinizden ve iş arkadaşlarınızdan web sitesi geri bildirimlerini favori hata izleyicinize alın.
dscout
dscout.com
dscout'un niteliksel araştırma platformu, etkili bir şekilde anlık video yakalamak ve içgörülerin anlaşılmasını kolaylaştırmak için bir mobil uygulama ve +100 bin istekli katılımcıyı kullanıyor…
Maze
maze.co
Harika ürünler iyi alışkanlıklar üzerine kuruludur. Ürün keşfini sürekli hale getirin. Büyük resmi ve günlük ürün kararlarını, tüm ekibinizin toplayabileceği, kullanabileceği ve harekete geçebileceği kullanıcı içgörüleriyle doğrulayın.
Prolific
prolific.co
İsteğe bağlı, self servis veri toplama. Prolific, çalışmanıza, anketinize veya deneyinize katılacak yüksek kaliteli araştırma katılımcılarını işe almanıza yardımcı olur.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Uçtan Uca SaaS Analizi. HockeyStack, bir kampanyanın LTV'si veya her bir pazarlama kanalının kayıp oranı gibi gizli bilgileri ortaya çıkarmak için pazarlama, ürün, gelir ve satış verilerini birleştiren bir SaaS analiz aracıdır. Kurulum yok. Kod yok. ÜCRETSİZ DENEYİN
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450.000'den fazla incelenmiş tüketici ve profesyonelden oluşan hedef kitlemizden kullanıcıları işe alın veya kendi hedef kitlenizi getirin ve her türlü kullanıcı deneyimi araştırması için bir katılımcı veritabanı oluşturun.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl, tıpkı statik web siteleri için olan InVision gibi, canlı web siteleri için ücretsiz bir web sitesi geri bildirim aracıdır. Canlı bir web sitesi veya hazırlama bağlantısı üzerinden müşterinizden geri bildirim ve ekibinizden girdiler alabilirsiniz. Size canlı web sitelerini düzenleme, web proje...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap, çok yönlü geri bildirim platformuyla işletmenizin müşteri geri bildirimlerinin yardımıyla daha iyi, daha başarılı ürünler ve hizmetler oluşturmasına yardımcı olur. Ürün geliştirme yaşam döngünüz boyunca kullanıcı geri bildirimlerini toplayın. Bedavaya deneyin.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
Kullanıcı deneyimi araştırması doğru yapıldı. UserZoom'un UX Insights Sistemi ile ürün geliştirme yaşam döngüsü boyunca üstün dijital deneyimler sunmak için daha derine, daha hızlı inebilirsiniz.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
Get Why yeni nesil bir içgörü şirketidir. Gen. AI tarafından desteklenen Get Why'ın uçtan uca içgörü platformu, sınıfının en iyisi kalitede tüketici içgörülerini benzeri görülmemiş bir hızda ve geleneksel içgörü şirketlerinin maliyetinin çok altında bir maliyetle sunuyor. Get Why, pazarlama fikriniz...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Verilerle desteklenen daha iyi dijital deneyimler oluşturun. Özel kullanıcı araştırma araçları paketimizle web sitesi mimarisinden tasarım prototiplerine kadar her şeyi hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde test edin.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
İlk kullanıcı testinizi birkaç dakika içinde oluşturun, ilk sonuçları birkaç saat içinde alın. Userbrain, ürününüz için neyin işe yarayıp neyin yaramadığını bulmanızı sağlayan hızlı yoldur.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak, karşılaştığınız zorluklarla başa çıkmanıza yardımcı olmaya hazır bir UX araştırma platformudur. Kullanıcılarınızın web siteniz, uygulamanız veya prototipiniz hakkında ne düşündüğünü ve hissettiğini merak ettiyseniz artık tahminde bulunmanıza gerek yok. UXtweak platformunda karmaşık Web Site...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Araştırmacıları katılımcılarla eşleştirmek. Dünya çapında herhangi bir katılımcı kitleyi işe alın veya herhangi bir araştırma yönteminde ücretli araştırma fırsatları bulun.
Discuss
discuss.io
Niteliksel araştırmayı oyunun kurallarını değiştiren üretken yapay zeka destekli içgörülerle ölçeklendirmek için tasarlanan Discuss.io, dünyanın en sevilen pazar araştırma araçlarına ev sahipliği yapar.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Merhaba, merhaba, tanıştığıma çok memnun oldum. Biz, tüm müşteri bilgilerini merkezileştirmenize ve kullanıcı odaklı ürünler tasarlamanıza yardımcı olmak üzere tasarlanmış niteliksel bir veri analizi platformu ve araştırma havuzu olan Marvin'iz. Gelişmiş yapay zekayla desteklenen araştırmaların sıkı...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global Uygulama Testi, QA, ürün, kullanıcı deneyimi, mühendislik, yerelleştirme ve dijital ekiplerinin 189'dan fazla ülkede, yüzlerce cihaz kombinasyonunda gerçek cihazları gerçek ortamlarda kullanarak test eden 90.000'den fazla profesyonelce incelenmiş profesyonelle ürünlerini ve deneyimlerini test...
Userback
userback.io
#1 GÖRSEL KULLANICI GERİ BİLDİRİM PLATFORMU Kullanıcı Geri Bildirimi [@#!#+$?%] Zordur. Bu nedenle 20.000'den fazla yazılım ekibi, geri bildirim döngülerini toplamadan kapatmaya kadar otomatikleştirmek, kolaylaştırmak ve yapılandırmak için Userback'i seçiyor. - Bağlamsal uygulama içi video ve ekra...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate, müşterilerden ve çalışanlardan gelen geri bildirimler için kapsamlı bir çözüm sunar. Eyleme geçirilebilir içgörüler elde edin ve veriye dayalı kararlar alın.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO, hızlı büyüyen şirketlerin deneme ve dönüşüm oranı optimizasyonu için kullandığı pazar lideri A/B test aracıdır.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku, ziyaretçi kaydı, ısı haritası, geri bildirim widget'ı, A/B testi vb. ile yüksek performanslı kullanıcı deneyimi oluşturmanıza yardımcı olacak bir dizi araçtır.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...