Alternatifler - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude, ölçeği ne olursa olsun görevleriniz için yeni nesil bir yapay zeka asistanıdır.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI Seslendirme ve AI Video Oluşturucu. Aktörleri, kameraları veya ses ekipmanlarını işe almak için para harcamadan Bir Sonraki Profesyonel görsel-işitsel içeriğinizi üretin
AfforAI
afforai.com
Üretkenliği en üst düzeye çıkarmak için ikinci beyniniz. Afforai, güvenilir araştırmalar üretmek için birden fazla kaynaktan gelen bilgileri arayan, özetleyen ve çeviren bir yapay zeka sohbet robotudur. Uzun araştırma belgelerini kuru uyumluluk gereksinimleri yığınlarıyla besleyin ve ihtiyacınız ol...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn, müşteri geri bildirimlerini tek bir yerde temizlemeyi, etiketlemeyi ve görselleştirmeyi kolaylaştırır. Son teknoloji Yapay Zeka tarafından desteklenmektedir.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...