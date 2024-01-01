Alternatifler - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon'un bir yan kuruluşudur ve bireylere, şirketlere ve hükümetlere, tarifeli kullandıkça öde esasına göre isteğe bağlı bulut bilişim platformları ve API'ler sağlar. Bu bulut bilgi işlem web hizmetleri, çeşitli temel soyut teknik altyapı ve dağıtılmış bilgi işlem yapı ta...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude, ölçeği ne olursa olsun görevleriniz için yeni nesil bir yapay zeka asistanıdır.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, entegre bir güvenilir ve emniyetli bulut bilişim araçları ve ürünleri seti sunarak, işinizi güçlendirmek için birden fazla bölgede bulut altyapısı ve veri merkezleri oluşturmanıza yardımcı olur.küresel endüstri. Bedavaya deneyin.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
Yalnızca birkaç düzine örnek görüntüyle, çalışan, son teknoloji ürünü bir bilgisayarlı görme modelini 24 saatten daha kısa bir sürede eğitebilirsiniz.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Derin Rüya Jeneratörü. Evrişimli bir sinir ağının, bir görüntüyü aşırı işleyerek ve özellikleri geliştirerek neler üretebileceğini keşfedin.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
FaceCheck.ID yüz tanıma arama motoruyla çevrimiçi herkesi bulun. İnsanları fotoğrafa göre arayın ve iddia ettikleri kişiyle konuştuğunuzu doğrulayın.
npm
npmjs.com
npm, npm, Inc. tarafından sağlanan JavaScript programlama dili için bir paket yöneticisidir. npm, JavaScript çalışma zamanı ortamı Node.js için varsayılan paket yöneticisidir. Npm olarak da adlandırılan bir komut satırı istemcisinden ve npm kayıt defteri adı verilen, genel ve ücretli özel paketlerde...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Makine öğrenimi projelerinizi ölçeklendirmek için basit ve hızlı açıklama ekleme aracı.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai, yapılandırılmamış görüntü, video, metin ve ses verilerini modellemeye yönelik lider Full Stack AI, LLM ve bilgisayarlı görüntü üretim platformudur.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
Videonun gücü sizin için, ekipler, yaratıcılar, konferanslar ve pazarlama kursları için kolaylaştırıldı. Web'in geleceği için hepsi bir arada video platformu.
V7
v7labs.com
Etiketlemeyi, iş akışlarını, veri kümelerini ve döngüdeki insanları kapsayan kurumsal eğitim verileri için eksiksiz altyapı.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
En yüksek kalitede eğitim verileriyle yapay zeka modellerinizi daha hızlı oluşturun, ince ayar yapın, yineleyin ve yönetin.
Syte
syte.ai
Onu fark et. Alışveriş yapın. Alışveriş yapanları sevecekleri ürünlerle buluşturan görsel bir arama deneyimiyle e-Ticaret performansını artırın.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai, görüntü etiketleme ve yapay zeka tabanlı görüntü tanıma uygulamaları geliştirmek için kullanılabilecek web tabanlı bir platformdur. İki ana hedefi vardır: Birincisi, görüntü etiketleme üzerinde çok sayıda kişinin çalıştığı büyük projeler için bile görüntüye açıklama ekleme görevini mü...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Robotik ve otonom sürüş için çok sensörlü etiketleme platformu. Segments.ai, çoklu sensörlü veri açıklamalarına yönelik hızlı ve doğru bir veri etiketleme platformudur. Görüntüler, videolar ve 3D nokta bulutları (lidar ve RGBD) için sezgisel etiketleme arayüzleri aracılığıyla segmentasyon etiketleri...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI, Kuruluşlarda GenAI'nin benimsenmesini teşvik ediyor. Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars ve diğer önemli yatırımcılar tarafından destekleniyoruz TuneChat: Açık kaynaklı modellerle desteklenen sohbet uygulamamız TuneStudio: Geliştiricilerin LLM'lerde ince ay...
Encord
encord.com
Daha iyi modelleri daha hızlı oluşturmak için ihtiyacınız olan tüm araçlar Encord, gelişmiş görüntü işleme ekipleri için önde gelen veri platformudur: Üretim yapay zekasına daha hızlı ulaşmak için etiketleme ve RLHF iş akışlarını kolaylaştırın, modelleri gözlemleyin ve değerlendirin ve verileri yön...
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch'un bilgisayarlı görüntü çözümleri, işletmelerin en incelikli görsel öğelerin önemini tespit etmek ve anlamak için video ve görüntü verilerinin görsel incelemesini otomatikleştirmesine yardımcı olur; bunların tümü gerçek zamanlı olarak iş kararlarını yönlendirmek için eyleme dönüştürülebilir b...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Nihayet İşletmelere Yönelik Bir Çözüm Mark AI'nin kapsamlı marka kılavuzu ve AI özelleştirme yetenekleriyle, AI'nızın kimliğini ve mesajlarını işletmenizin taleplerini karşılayacak şekilde şekillendirmenize olanak tanıyan kurumsal düzeyde bir çözüm sunuyoruz.