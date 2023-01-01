WebCatalog

Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated sequences. Launch your first campaign in 15 minutes and see results in 24 hours. Our mission is to become the safest, smartest way to do omnichannel outreach for your business. With market-leading features such as: • Smart campaign builder: with actions like endorsing the leads and following their company page. • LinkedIn event capabilities include inviting your network to join your event or messaging anyone who has attended the event you are hosting. • Integration with Hyperise: the ability to send personalized images and gifs to stand out on LinkedIn. • ... and so much more Are you interested in finding out more? Visit our website, or contact support@expandi.io to start your free trial.

