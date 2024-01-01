Alternatifler - DagsHub
Box, Inc. (eski adıyla Box.net), Redwood City, Kaliforniya merkezli bir Amerikan internet şirketidir. Şirket, işletmeler için bulut içerik yönetimi ve dosya paylaşım hizmetine odaklanıyor. Resmi istemciler ve uygulamalar Windows, macOS ve çeşitli mobil platformlar için mevcuttur. Kutu 2005 yılında k...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks, Apache Spark'ın orijinal yaratıcıları tarafından kurulmuş bir şirkettir. Databricks, Berkeley'deki Kaliforniya Üniversitesi'ndeki AMPLab projesinden doğdu ve Scala'nın üzerine inşa edilmiş açık kaynaklı bir dağıtılmış bilgi işlem çerçevesi olan Apache Spark'ın yapımında yer aldı. Databri...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Veri bilimcileri ve araştırmacılar için yönetilen not defterleri.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, entegre bir güvenilir ve emniyetli bulut bilişim araçları ve ürünleri seti sunarak, işinizi güçlendirmek için birden fazla bölgede bulut altyapısı ve veri merkezleri oluşturmanıza yardımcı olur.küresel endüstri. Bedavaya deneyin.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Veri Bilimini çalıştırma, Makine Öğrenimi algoritması oluşturma, sonuçları açıklama ve sonuçları tahmin etme sürecinin tamamı tek bir tıklamayla bir araya getirildi.
Observable
observablehq.com
Verileri keşfedin, analiz edin ve açıklayın. Takım olarak. Yeni bilgiler ortaya çıkarın, daha fazla soruyu yanıtlayın ve daha iyi kararlar alın.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (açık metin olarak da yazılır), kurumsal bilgi yönetimi (EIM) yazılımı geliştiren ve satan bir Kanada şirketidir. Merkezi Waterloo, Ontario, Kanada'da bulunan OpenText, 2014 yılı itibarıyla Kanada'nın en büyük yazılım şirketidir ve Kanada'nın en iyi 100 işvereninden biri olarak ...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku, 2013 yılında kurulmuş bir yapay zeka (AI) ve makine öğrenimi şirketidir. Aralık 2019'da Dataiku, Alphabet Inc. tarafından finanse edilen son aşama büyüme risk sermayesi fonu CapitalG'nin yatırımcı olarak Dataiku'ya katıldığını ve Dataiku'ya katıldığını duyurdu. 1,4 milyar dolar değerinde te...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex, veri bilimi ve analitiği için modern bir veri platformudur. İşbirliğine dayalı not defterleri, harika veri uygulamaları ve kurumsal düzeyde güvenlik.
Akkio
akkio.com
Analistler için Tahmine Dayalı Yapay Zeka. Hızlı öngörüler ve zahmetsiz tahminlerle operasyonlarınıza rekabet avantajı kazandırın. Kodlamaya gerek yok.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai, yapılandırılmamış görüntü, video, metin ve ses verilerini modellemeye yönelik lider Full Stack AI, LLM ve bilgisayarlı görüntü üretim platformudur.
V7
v7labs.com
Etiketlemeyi, iş akışlarını, veri kümelerini ve döngüdeki insanları kapsayan kurumsal eğitim verileri için eksiksiz altyapı.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik®, verilerinizi sorunları çözmek, yeni hedeflere ulaşmak ve kritik iş ihtiyaçlarını karşılamak için kullanmanıza yardımcı olur. Her şey burada başlıyor. Yapay zeka stratejinizi destekleyen veri entegrasyonu ve analitik çözümlerinde sektör lideriyle.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Veri Bilimcileri Tarafından Seviliyor, BT Tarafından Yönetiliyor. Bulutta Veri Bilimi ve Makine Öğrenimi Geliştirme, Dağıtım ve Veri İşlem Hatları için Hepsi Bir Arada Çözümünüz.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Pecan'ın tahmine dayalı analiz yazılımı etki yaratmak için tasarlanmıştır. Birkaç gün içinde doğru, uygulanabilir tahminler alın ve AutoML'in gücünün kilidini açın.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer, makine öğrenimi modellerini geliştirmeye ve dağıtmaya yönelik güçlü bir yazılım aracıdır. Kullanıcıların kapsamlı programlama bilgisi gerektirmeden sinir ağlarını oluşturmasına, eğitmesine ve değerlendirmesine olanak tanıyan kullanıcı dostu bir arayüz sağlar. Neural Designer, geniş ...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid, tek kullanıcılı self-servis analizlerden bin kullanıcılı merkezi dağıtımlara kadar ölçeklenen, basit ama etkili veri görselleştirmelerinden gelişmiş makine öğrenimi özelliklerine kadar uzanan, birinci kademe, kurumsal düzeyde Analitik İşletim Sistemidir. Agnostik Analytics İşletim Sistemi, ...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL, DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico gibi eski SQL editörlerinin evrimidir. Zamandan tasarruf etmek, veri doğruluğunu artırmak, yeni işe alımları daha hızlı başlatmak ve işletmeye hızlı bir şekilde içgörüler sunmak isteyen veri odaklı ekipler için güzel, modern bir SQL düzenleyici sağlıyoruz. PopSQL i...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta'nın açık veri dağıtım platformu, kurumsal verilerin tam değerini açığa çıkarmak için birden fazla karmaşık kurumsal sistemden verilere erişimi basitleştirir ve bu verileri analiz için hazır hale getirir. GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures ve Sorenson Capital tarafından...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics, veriye dayalı kararlarınızda sizi daha akıllı, daha hızlı ve daha güvenli kılmak amacıyla işleriniz için güvenilir yardımcı pilotunuz olarak hareket eder. IBM Cognos Analytics, ister veri bilimci, ister iş analisti, ister BT uzmanı olmayan olsun, her kullanıcıya, kurumsal hedef...
Encord
encord.com
Daha iyi modelleri daha hızlı oluşturmak için ihtiyacınız olan tüm araçlar Encord, gelişmiş görüntü işleme ekipleri için önde gelen veri platformudur: Üretim yapay zekasına daha hızlı ulaşmak için etiketleme ve RLHF iş akışlarını kolaylaştırın, modelleri gözlemleyin ve değerlendirin ve verileri yön...
JADBio
jadbio.com
Biyobelirteç keşfini otomatikleştiren ve rollerini araştırma ihtiyaçlarınıza göre yorumlayan Kodsuz Makine Öğrenimi
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Nihayet İşletmelere Yönelik Bir Çözüm Mark AI'nin kapsamlı marka kılavuzu ve AI özelleştirme yetenekleriyle, AI'nızın kimliğini ve mesajlarını işletmenizin taleplerini karşılayacak şekilde şekillendirmenize olanak tanıyan kurumsal düzeyde bir çözüm sunuyoruz.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Açık. Esnek. Ekibinizin yapay zeka ihtiyaçlarına uyum sağlayacak şekilde tasarlandı. DataRobot, tüm üretken ve tahmine dayalı iş akışlarınızı tek bir güçlü platformda bir araya getirir. İşletmenizin ihtiyaç duyduğu yapay zekayı hızla sağlayın, tüm varlıklarınızı yönetin ve birinci sınıf yapay zeka u...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ simülasyon ve veri analitiği teknolojisi ile ölçeklenebilir HPC ve bulut kaynaklarına tek bir yerden dinamik, işbirliğine dayalı erişim sunar.