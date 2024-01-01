Alternatifler - Contentful
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Her yerde istediğiniz dijital deneyimler 1 numaralı başsız CMS tarafından desteklenen tek tam otomatik Şekillendirilebilir DXP ile işletmenizi daha fazla yere taşıyın
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com), geliştiricilerin ve şirketlerin 3D içeriği kendi kuruluşları ve ötesinde gerçek zamanlı olarak depolaması, güvence altına alması ve paylaşmasına yönelik bir 3D varlık yönetimi platformudur. Geliştiricilerin ve kuruluşların 3D içeriklerini gerçek zamanlı ve genel olarak yönet...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: XR Çözümleri ile Gelecekte Devrim Yaratmak Şirkete Genel Bakış Danimarka'nın hareketli Aarhus şehrinde yer alan SynergyXR, genişletilmiş gerçeklik (XR) ortamında bir yenilik işareti olarak duruyor. Üretim ve enerji sektörlerine ilişkin derin bir anlayıştan doğan, artırılmış ve sanal gerçe...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
HoloLens için Trimble Connect, şantiyedeki holografik verilerin hassas şekilde hizalanmasını sağlayarak proje koordinasyonu için karma gerçeklikten yararlanıyor ve çalışanların fiziksel ortam bağlamında üst üste yerleştirilmiş modellerini gözden geçirmelerine olanak tanıyor.