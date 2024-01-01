Alternatifler - Collaborator.pro

WebCatalog

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly, kuruluşların hayran yaratma hedefiyle hikayelerini yayınlamasına, dağıtmasına ve sahiplenmesine yardımcı olan bir hikaye anlatma platformudur.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Gazetecileri bulmak, hikayeniz için baskı almak, haberleri izlemek ve PR'ınızın etkisi hakkında rapor vermek için Muck Rack'i kullanın. Gazeteciler portfolyolar oluşturabilir ve kariyerlerini hızlandırabilirler.

Wiztrust

Wiztrust

wiztrust.com

The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...

PR.co

PR.co

pr.co

pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM, Halkla İlişkiler Yönetimi teknolojisiyle kazanılmış medyayı yeniden tasarlıyor. PRM platformu, pazarlama ve iletişim profesyonellerinin hikayelerini sunmak için doğru medyayı keşfetmelerine, medya ilişkilerini ve kampanyalarını yönetmelerine, markalarının kapsamını ve ses paylaşımını izl...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Çevrimiçi PR'ın etkisini keşfedin! Markanız hakkında söylenenleri izleyin, hikayenizi oluşturun, hedef kitlenizi tanımlayıp etkileşime geçirin ve sonuçları analiz edin.

