Alternatifler - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly, kuruluşların hayran yaratma hedefiyle hikayelerini yayınlamasına, dağıtmasına ve sahiplenmesine yardımcı olan bir hikaye anlatma platformudur.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Gazetecileri bulmak, hikayeniz için baskı almak, haberleri izlemek ve PR'ınızın etkisi hakkında rapor vermek için Muck Rack'i kullanın. Gazeteciler portfolyolar oluşturabilir ve kariyerlerini hızlandırabilirler.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM, Halkla İlişkiler Yönetimi teknolojisiyle kazanılmış medyayı yeniden tasarlıyor. PRM platformu, pazarlama ve iletişim profesyonellerinin hikayelerini sunmak için doğru medyayı keşfetmelerine, medya ilişkilerini ve kampanyalarını yönetmelerine, markalarının kapsamını ve ses paylaşımını izl...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Çevrimiçi PR'ın etkisini keşfedin! Markanız hakkında söylenenleri izleyin, hikayenizi oluşturun, hedef kitlenizi tanımlayıp etkileşime geçirin ve sonuçları analiz edin.