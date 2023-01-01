Alternatifler - Brushfire

WebCatalog

odoo.com

Odoo, CRM, e-ticaret, faturalama, muhasebe, üretim, depo, proje yönetimi ve envanter yönetimini içeren bir işletme yönetimi yazılımıdır. Topluluk sürümü, GNU LGPLv3 kapsamında lisanslanan özgür bir yazılımdır. Ayrıca ekstra özelliklere ve hizmetlere sahip olan tescilli bir "Kurumsal" sürümü de bulun...

ringcentral.com

RingCentral, Inc., işletmelere yönelik bulut tabanlı iletişim ve işbirliği çözümleri sunan, Amerika'da halka açık bir sağlayıcıdır. RingCentral CEO'su Vlad Shmunis ve CTO Vlad Vendrow, şirketi 1999 yılında kurdu. RingCentral'ın yatırımcıları arasında Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla...

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite, ABD merkezli bir etkinlik yönetimi ve biletleme web sitesidir. Hizmet, kullanıcıların yerel etkinliklere göz atmasına, oluşturmasına ve tanıtmasına olanak tanır. Hizmet, etkinlik ücretsiz olmadığı sürece etkinlik organizatörlerinden çevrimiçi bilet hizmetleri karşılığında bir ücret talep...

airmeet.com

Sanal zirveler, çevrimiçi konferanslar ve karma etkinlikler için başvuracağınız platformu keşfedin. Özel bir deneyim yaşamak için tasarlandı. Ücretsiz deneyin!

whova.com

Şahsen, Hibrit ve Sanal Etkinlikler için Hepsi Bir Arada Etkinlik Yönetimi Yazılımı

zoho.com

Etkinliklerinizi daha akıllı, daha iyi yürütün. Zoho Backstage, etkinlik organizatörlerine konferansları, buluşmaları ve ürün lansmanlarını daha verimli ve etkili bir şekilde planlama ve yürütme yetkisi veren bir etkinlik yönetimi yazılımıdır.

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo dünyanın en sevilen etkinlik yazılımıdır. Platformumuz her organizatöre, pazarlamacıya, sergiciye ve katılımcıya etkinliklerin gücünü açığa çıkarma gücü verir.

bigmarker.com

Hedef kitlenizin seveceği web seminerleri düzenleyin. İndirme veya sorun yaşamadan kolay, özelleştirilebilir web semineri yazılımına hazırsanız evinize hoş geldiniz.

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor, her şekil ve boyuttaki etkinlikler için basit, ücretsiz bir etkinlik biletleme çözümüdür. Ücretsiz kaydolun, ilk etkinliğinizi canlı yayınlayın ve çevrimiçi bilet satışı yapın.

heysummit.com

Hedef kitlenizle etkileşime geçmek ve etkinliğe dayalı pazarlama yoluyla topluluğunuzu büyütmek için güzel sanal etkinlikler, konferanslar, kurslar ve daha fazlasını oluşturun.

goldcast.io

Goldcast, ilgi çekici dijital ve yüz yüze etkinliklerin zahmetsizce barındırılması yoluyla pazarlamayı dönüştüren, özel olarak tasarlanmış bir B2B Etkinlik Platformudur. Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora ve Mailchimp gibi şirketlerden binlerce kurumsal B2B pazarlamacısı, katılımı artırmak, büyüleyici deneyiml...

swapcard.com

Başınızı ağrıtmadan daha akıllı sergiler ve konferanslar yürütün Swapcard, etkinliklerinizde daha yüksek gelir elde etmek için oluşturulmuş, kullanımı kolay bir kayıt ve katılım etkinliği platformudur.

webinarninja.com

WebinarNinja, web seminerlerini endişelenmeden oluşturmanıza, barındırmanıza ve paylaşmanıza olanak tanır. Bugün başlayın ve ilk web seminerinizi 10 saniyede oluşturun.

anyroad.com

Etkinliklerini ve deneyimlerini yürütmek ve optimize etmek, marka sadakatini artırmak ve daha fazla yatırım getirisi sağlamak için lider deneyimsel pazarlama platformu.

hubilo.com

Gerçek gelir sağlayan daha iyi etkinlikler oluşturun. Her etkinlik, nerede gerçekleşirse gerçekleşsin, geliri artırmak için bir fırsattır. Dönüştüren web seminerleri, izleme partileri, demolar, konferanslar ve yüz yüze etkinliklerle tek bir platformdan satış hattına öncelik verin.

eventzilla.net

Eventzilla, tek bir yerden özel kayıt formları oluşturmanıza, e-posta davetiyeleri göndermenize ve iptalleri yönetmenize olanak tanır. Etkinliğe katılanlar çevrimiçi kayıt yaptırabilir ve güvenli çevrimiçi ödeme yapabilirler.

momice.com

Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...

planningpod.com

The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...

inwink.com

inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...

gocadmium.com

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...

attendease.com

Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...

eventene.com

Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.

eventtia.com

Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...

edenkit.com

Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...

eventcube.io

Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...

canapii.com

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...

eventmobi.com

EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...

pheedloop.com

PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...

rainfocus.com

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...

eventx.io

“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...

allevents.in

AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...

swoogo.events

With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

socio.events

Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...

glueup.com

Glue Up, tek bir yerden etkinlikler, üyelikler ve diğer dijital araçlar aracılığıyla topluluğunuzu oluşturmanıza ve büyütmenize yardımcı olan hepsi bir arada bir CRM platformudur. Glue Up'ın hepsi bir arada platformu en iyi CRM, etkinlik yönetimi, üyelik yönetimi, e-posta pazarlaması, proje yönetimi...

eventcreate.com

Dakikalar içinde güzel bir etkinlik web sitesi oluşturun. Bir etkinlik web sitesi oluşturun, kayıtları toplayın, bilet satın ve etkinliğinizi çevrimiçi olarak tanıtın. Güvenilir ve güvenli. Nike, MIT ve Refinery29 planlamacıları da dahil olmak üzere dünya çapında 1.000.000'den fazla kişi tarafından ...

eventbookings.com

EventBookings, her tür ve boyuttaki etkinlikler için basit, kullanımı kolay bir etkinlik biletleme çözümüdür. Kaydolun, ilk etkinliğinizi canlı yayınlayın ve çevrimiçi bilet satın.

worksup.com

20 yılı aşkın süredir konferanslar ve iş etkinlikleri düzenliyoruz. Etkinlik sektörünün farklı zorluklarıyla karşı karşıya kaldığımız bir noktada, hem katılımcılar için kullanımı kolay hem de organizatörler için kurulumu hızlı bir etkinlik platformu oluşturmaya karar verdik. Artık uzmanlığımız, basi...

inevent.com

InEvent, web seminerlerinin ve etkinlik teknolojisinin sınırlarını zorlamaktan ilham alan etkinlik profesyonellerinden ve A/V uzmanlarından oluşur. Ürünümüz, kurumsal şirketlere olağanüstü deneyimler sunarak, onları yazılım ve donanım çözümleri aracılığıyla kişisel, sanal ve hibrit etkinlikler oluşt...

accelevents.com

Kullanımı kolay, kurumsal düzeydeki tek etkinlik yönetimi platformunu keşfedin. Bir sonraki sanal, karma veya yüz yüze etkinliğinizde size nasıl yardımcı olabileceğimizi görün. Sanal, hibrit ve kişisel etkinlikleri yönetmek için tek noktadan çözüm olan Accelevents, etkinlik planlama sürecinizi kola...

zuddl.com

Etkinlikler ve Web Seminerleri için Birleşik Platform. Olağanüstü katılımcı deneyimleri ve içgörüler için birden fazla aracı birleştirerek etkinlik iş akışlarınızı basitleştirin.

explara.com

Explara, yaratıcı girişimcilerin ve küçük işletmelerin etkinliklerden, çevrimiçi satıştan, topluluktan ve kitlesel fonlamadan para kazanmalarına yardımcı olur.

