Alternatifler - Botmake

ManyChat
manychat.com
Müşterilerinizle bağlantı kurma şeklinizi yeniden keşfedin. ManyChat, müşterinizle 7/24 etkileşim kurmanıza olanak tanır; pazarlama otomasyonunun gücünden bugün yararlanın!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot ile müşteri hizmetlerinizi otomatikleştirin ve müşterilerinize satış yapma veya onlara yardım etme fırsatını asla kaçırmayın. Kendi sohbet robotlarınızı sıfırdan oluşturun, hiçbir teknik beceriye gerek yok!
Drift
drift.com
Drift, işletmelerin işletmelerden satın almanın yeni yoludur. Bugün satın almayı kolaylaştırmak için tasarlanmış, tamamen ücretsiz, etkileşimli pazarlama ve satış araçlarımızı deneyin.
Botpress
botpress.com
Şaşırtıcı derecede hızlı bir şekilde ChatGPT sohbet robotları oluşturun 🚀. OpenAI tarafından desteklenen ilk yeni nesil sohbet robotu oluşturucu. İşlerinizi halletmek amacıyla projeniz veya işletmeniz için ChatGPT benzeri botlar oluşturun. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel, Facebook için yapay zeka sohbet robotları oluşturmaya yönelik lider bot platformudur. Hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde Facebook Messenger botu oluşturmayı öğrenin; kodlamaya gerek yok.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox, işinizi Paylaşılan Gelen Kutusu, WhatsApp kodsuz Chatbot, WhatsApp Yayınları ve daha fazlasıyla ölçeklendirmek için WhatsApp'ın gücünü ortaya çıkaran, kodsuz bir çalışma alanıdır
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified, şirketlerin satış hattını daha hızlı oluşturmasına yardımcı olur. En değerli ziyaretçilerinizi belirlemek, anında satış konuşmaları başlatmak, toplantılar planlamak, giden ve ücretli trafiği dönüştürmek ve satın alma niyeti sinyallerini ortaya çıkarmak için en büyük varlığınızdan - web si...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Sayfa Görüntülemelerini Müşterilere Dönüştürün. Şu anda web sitenizde gezinen Firmaları tanıyın ve onları müşteriye dönüştürün!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Yapay zeka aracıları oluşturmaya yönelik işbirlikçi platform. Ekipler, sohbet veya sesli yapay zeka aracılarını birlikte, daha hızlı ve geniş ölçekte tasarlamak, test etmek ve başlatmak için Voiceflow'u kullanıyor.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Daha düşük maliyetlerle eyleme geçirilebilir sonuçlar sunmak için müşterileriniz ve çalışanlarınızla 135'ten fazla dilde ve 35'ten fazla kanaldaki etkileşimleri otomatikleştirin.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
Yapay olmaktan başka bir şey olmayan, konuşmaya dayalı yapay zeka. İşletmeniz için gerçek sonuçlar sunarken müşterilerinizle anlamlı, kişiselleştirilmiş bağlantılar oluşturun.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics, veriye dayalı kararlarınızda sizi daha akıllı, daha hızlı ve daha güvenli kılmak amacıyla işleriniz için güvenilir yardımcı pilotunuz olarak hareket eder. IBM Cognos Analytics, ister veri bilimci, ister iş analisti, ister BT uzmanı olmayan olsun, her kullanıcıya, kurumsal hedef...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor, mesajlaşma kanallarında dinamik müşteri yolculukları yaratarak Müşteri Deneyimini Üretken Yapay Zeka ve NLP ile yeniden tanımlıyor. Az kodlu/kodsuz CX platformumuz, Dijital Asistan ile Akıllı Süreç Otomasyonunu birleştirerek kişiselleştirilmiş, hedefe yönelik etkileşimler sunar. Senaryolu ya...