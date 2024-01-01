Alternatifler - Barcode.so
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner en hızlı ve en kullanıcı dostu web uygulamasıdır.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly, bir URL kısaltma hizmeti ve bağlantı yönetimi platformudur. Bitly, Inc. şirketi 2008 yılında kuruldu. Özel bir şirkettir ve merkezi New York City'dedir. Sosyal ağ, SMS ve e-postada kullanılmak üzere ayda 600 milyon bağlantıyı biraz kısaltır. Bitly, birçok kişinin kısaltılmış URL'leri kullanma...
QR.io
qr.io
Renk, şekil ve logoya sahip, tamamen özelleştirilmiş QR Kodları oluşturun ve QR Kodlarınızı kaç kişinin, nereden ve hangi tarihte taradığını takip edin.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Kurumsal Bağlantı Yönetimi. Her etkileşimi geliştirmek, verilerinizi korumak ve her tıklamada güven oluşturmak için küresel ekiplere işbirliği, uyumluluk ve yaratıcılık sunuyoruz.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 1 numaralı QR kod oluşturucusudur. Gizlilik ve verilerle desteklenen logo, renk ve tasarımın tümü ücretsiz olarak dahildir. Yüksek kaliteli baskı dosyalarını bugün indirin.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io, UTM'lerinizi ekibinizle oluşturmanın, paylaşmanın ve senkronize etmenin en iyi yoludur. Dağınık e-tablolar kullanmayı bırakın ve analizlerinizde iyi kampanya verileri elde edin.
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
Benzersiz ve Sanatsal QR Kodlarının Çevrimiçi Oluşturucusu QR Kodlarınızı Yapay Zeka Başyapıtına Dönüştürün Marka Pazarlamanızı Dönüştürün
QRfy
qrfy.com
Kendi QR kodlarınızı oluşturun ve işinizi veya fikrinizi geliştirin. QR kodlarınızı kolayca oluşturun, yönetin ve istatistiksel olarak takip edin.
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink, dijital pazarlamacıların işlerinden en iyi şekilde yararlanmalarını sağlayan bir dizi araç sunan bir platformdur. Bu platform, gerçekten işe yarayan farklı türde dijital pazarlama araçları sunar. Bu dijital pazarlama yazılımıyla sınırsız QR kodlarına, güzel profil sayfalarına, anahtar k...
Delivr
delivr.com
2008'den bu yana, bağlantılı ambalajlama, akıllı etiketler, basılı ve yayın medyası ve DOOH reklamcılığı için güvenilir, gizlilik öncelikli dinamik QR Kod Oluşturucu. Süper güçlere ve neredeyse sınırsız olanaklara sahip dinamik QR Kodları. Dinamik QR kodlarını ve bağlantıları tek bir kontrol panelin...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen internet için temassız dijital etkinleştirme katmanıdır. Openscreen, Tedarik Zinciri, Ticaret ve Müşteri İlişkileri genelinde kapsamlı API'ler, SDK'lar ve çözümler aracılığıyla etkileşimli, QR Kodu tabanlı uygulamaların oluşturulmasına olanak tanır. Openscreen, işletmelerin müşterileriyle...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
En İyi QR Kod Oluşturucu 🔥 . Bağlantılar, PDF dosyaları, vCard ve daha fazlası için özel tasarımlı ve logolu QR kodları oluşturun. ⚡ Ücretsiz QR Kodlarınızı hemen alın!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
ElkQR ile markalı QR kodları oluşturun ve marka bilinirliğini artırın. Ayrıntılı analizlerle kampanya performansını izleyin ve öngörüler elde edin.
Autonix
autonix.io
QR Kodları her yerdedir ve Autonix ile son derece değerlidirler. Ajansları, pazar yerlerini, perakende satışları, sağlık hizmetlerini, devleti ve daha fazlasını hedefleyen Autonix, büyük ve küçük kuruluşlara hitap eden güçlü bir QR Kod izleme çözümüdür.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Markanız için dinamik QR kodları Markanız için dinamik QR kodları oluşturun, takip edin ve yönetin