Alternatifler - 2 Step Reviews
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
Dijital pazarlama ajansları için en hızlı büyüyen beyaz etiketli platform. CRM, E-posta, 2 yönlü SMS, Huni Oluşturucu ve daha fazlası!
Podium
podium.com
İncelemeler, Mesajlaşma, Ödemeler, Web Sohbeti ve daha fazlasıyla işletmenize haksız avantaj sağlayın.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com, 2007 yılında Danimarka'da kurulan ve dünya çapındaki işletmelerin incelemelerine ev sahipliği yapan Danimarkalı bir tüketici inceleme web sitesidir. Her ay yaklaşık 1 milyon yeni yorum yayınlanıyor. Site işletmelere ücretsiz hizmetler sunmaktadır. Firma, Trustpilot'un içerik yönergel...
Kenect
kenect.com
Müşterilerinizle bulundukları yerde iletişim kurun; telefonlarına mesaj gönderin. Kısa mesaj yoluyla potansiyel müşterilerinizi ikiye katlayın, çevrimiçi incelemeler oluşturun, ödemeleri alın ve görüntülü sohbet görüşmeleri başlatın.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv'in küçük işletme yazılımıyla müşterileri her zaman, her yerde ve her cihazdan yönetin: CRM, Metin ve E-posta Pazarlama, Sosyal Medya, Web Siteleri ve daha fazlası.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye kapsamlı bir müşteri deneyimi platformudur. Her büyüklükte 60.000'den fazla işletme, incelemeler aracılığıyla çevrimiçi olarak bulunabilmek, kısa mesaj etkileşimleriyle müşteriler tarafından seçilebilmek ve anket ve öngörü araçlarıyla en iyi işletme olmak için her gün BirdEye'ı kullanıyor.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Yerleşik araçlarla içerik oluşturmak ve özelleştirmek, içeriği birden fazla sosyal medya sayfasına planlamak, reklamlar yayınlamak ve işletmeniz için sonuçlar almak için PromoRepublic'in sosyal medya yönetim platformunu kullanın.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself, olumsuz Google sonuçları, kişisel markalama, özel bilgilerin korunması, Dark Web taraması ve daha fazlasını içeren yazılım ve hizmetler sağlayan bir çevrimiçi itibar yönetimi ve gizlilik şirketidir.
Debutify
debutify.com
Daha az çabayla, daha kısa sürede daha fazla yorum alın. Debutify İncelemeleri, müşteri incelemelerini istemeyi, toplamayı ve yönetmeyi basitleştirir, böylece daha fazlasını daha hızlı alabilirsiniz.
G2
g2.com
Kullanıcı derecelendirmelerine ve sosyal verilere göre en iyi iş yazılımlarını ve hizmetlerini karşılaştırın. CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM ve Pazarlama yazılımları için incelemeler.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Küçük işletmelere yönelik 1 numaralı pazarlama platformu® ile Markanızı® güçlendirin.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
Yerel arama başarısı için hepsi bir arada platform · BrightLocal ile sıralamalarda yükselin, itibarınızı artırın ve yerel aramada öne çıkın.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak, basit bir arayüzde eyleme geçirilebilir bilgiler sunarak dünyanın en popüler uygulamaları ve oyunlarının büyümesini hızlandırıyor. → Bizi ücretsiz deneyin!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Müşteri Etkileşimini Ateşleyin Gerçek bir yanıt alabilmeniz için ofis telefon numaranızdan doğrudan bilgisayarınıza mesaj göndermenize olanak tanıyan iş mesajlaşma platformu.
Yext
yext.com
Yext, çevrimiçi marka yönetimi alanında faaliyet gösteren bir New York City teknoloji şirketidir. Bulut tabanlı uygulama ağını, arama motorlarını ve diğer olanakları kullanarak marka güncellemeleri sunar. Şirket 2006 yılında Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger ve Brent Metz tarafından kuruldu. Son rak...
Broadly
broadly.com
Çevrimiçi itibar ve müşteri deneyimi yazılımı, müşteri yönlendirmelerini, olası satışları, incelemeleri ve geliri artırabilmeniz için çevrimiçi pazarlama stratejinizi oluşturmanıza yardımcı olur.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Dijital çözümleri kendi markanız altında satmanın en kolay yolu. Vendasta, KOBİ'lere dijital çözümler sunan şirketlere yönelik beyaz etiketli bir platformdur.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ 1 Numaralı Uygulama İnceleme Yönetimi ve ASO Aracı. Geri bildirimleri analiz edin, derecelendirmeleri yönetin ve yorumlara yanıt verin, App Store, Google Play ve Amazon için organik indirme sayısını artırın.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Daha fazla yorum almanın ve itibarınızı artırmanın en kolay yolu. Sosyal medyada heyecan yaratın, SEO'nuzu geliştirin ve daha fazla satış kazanın.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
İncelemeleri, hikayeleri, sosyal medya akışlarını, fotoğrafları toplamak ve bunları herhangi bir web sitesine yerleştirmek için en iyi UGC platformu. Otomatik olarak!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo, müşteri incelemeleri, görsel pazarlama, sadakat, yönlendirmeler ve SMS pazarlaması için en gelişmiş çözümlere sahip bir e-Ticaret pazarlama platformudur. Markanızın Yotpo ile büyümeyi nasıl teşvik edebileceği hakkında daha fazla bilgiyi burada bulabilirsiniz.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby, müşterilerle bağlantı kurmayı ve müşterileri dönüştürmeyi kolaylaştıran modern, DMS ile entegre ve otomatikleştirilmiş bir iletişim platformudur. Bayinizin servis performansını hızlı kulvara taşıyın.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko, pazarlamacıların ve işletme sahiplerinin otomasyon yoluyla zamandan tasarruf etmelerini sağlayan 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ kullanıcı dostu, itibar yönetimi platformudur. Ürünler arasında ✅ İnceleme Yönetimi, ✅ Sosyal Medya, ✅ PowerListings ve daha fazlası yer alır. Bugün Rannko'ya abone olun! 🤩 😎 🤩 😎
Appbot
appbot.co
Tüm müşteri deneyiminizi bir üst düzeye taşıyacak uygulama inceleme ve derecelendirme araçları. İncelemeleri ve derecelendirmeleri ciddiye alan şirketlerin platformu. Appbot birinci sınıf inceleme ve derecelendirme izleme, yanıt ve analiz sağlar.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers ödüllü bir müşteri inceleme yazılım şirketidir. Daha fazla yorum alın. Müşterilere yanıt verin. Müşteri deneyimiyle ilgili içgörüler bulun.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial, birden fazla konuma ve profile sahip işletmelere yönelik bir sosyal medya yönetimi çözümüdür. Tüm yayınlama, reklam, etkileşim, inceleme ve raporlama işlemlerinizi tek bir merkezi platformdan yönetin MavSocial, çok konumlu işletmelere hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde coğrafi hedefli Facebook re...
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn'un satış noktası sistemleri ve ödeme işleme yazılımı, sizin çalışma şeklinize göre çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Ve gerçekten önemseyen insanlar tarafından 7/24/365 destekleniyorsunuz.
Mobal
mobal.io
Tüm işletme listelerinizi tek bir yerden zahmetsizce yönetin. İşletme listelerinizin yönetimini eğlenceli, hızlı ve keyifli hale getiriyoruz.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource, çağrı izleme, müşteri adayı yönetimi ve iş analitiği çözümlerinde sektör lideridir. Pazarlama harcamalarınızı en üst düzeye çıkarın ve ölçülmüş sonuçlar elde edin.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter, çok lokasyonlu markalara müşteri deneyimini geniş ölçekte izlemek, analiz etmek ve geliştirmek için ihtiyaç duydukları yerel bilgileri ve araçları sağlar.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...