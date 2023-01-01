Zinrelo
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: zinrelo.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Zinrelo på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy consultation to unlock multiple dimensions of loyalty, including transactional, social, advocacy, engagement, behavioral, and emotional. Zinrelo has worked with thousands of brands globally over the last 14 years. Our evolving global partner network, technology innovations, and data-driven intelligence ensure that your loyalty program is strategic, unique, and results-driven.
Kategorier:
Webbplats: zinrelo.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Zinrelo. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.